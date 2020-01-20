We cast a pretty wide net for trailers here at /Film, but there are always a few that seem to evade us. But they can’t hide forever – it’s only a matter of time before they make their way into one of our trailer round-up posts. Continue on to check out the trailers for Once Were Brothers, Hillary, Waiting For Anya, Hope Gap, and many more.

Hillary

Hulu’s four-episode documentary is an intimate look at a woman who has engendered strong opinions for decades. “A remarkably intimate portrait of a public woman, Hillary interweaves revealing moments from never-before-seen 2016 campaign footage with biographical chapters of her life. Featuring exclusive interviews with Hillary Rodham Clinton herself, Bill Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, friends and journalists, the series examines how she became at once one of the most admired and vilified women in the world.” Hillary arrives on Hulu on March 6, 2020.

Waiting For Anya

Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp joins Jean Reno (The Professional) and Anjelica Huston (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum) in this true story of hope amid great danger. “During the harrows of World War II, a young boy, Jo, stumbles upon a dangerous secret: children are being smuggled out of Nazi-occupied France to the safety of Spain. When German soldiers move into town, things become even more dangerous. Jo and his grandfather Henri devise a plan with the help of Benjamin and Horcada to stage one last daring effort to get all of the children across the border to safety.” Waiting for Anya arrives on February 7, 2020.

Hope Gap

Annette Bening and Bill Nighy go head to head in Hope Gap, a film that tracks what happens when a husband and wife fall out of love late in life. “The intimate, intense and loving story of Hope Gap charts the life of Grace, shocked to learn her husband is leaving her for another after 29 years of marriage, and the ensuing emotional fallout the dissolution has on their only grown son (Josh O’Connor). Unraveled and feeling displaced in her small seaside town, Grace ultimately regains her footing and discovers a new, powerful voice.” Hope Gap heads to theaters on March 6, 2020.

Hunter’s Moon

Ever wanted to see Thomas Jane (The Punisher) fight werewolves? Hunter’s Moon is here to facilitate that. “When their parents leave town, three teenage girls decide to throw a party in their new country home. But when a gang of dangerous local boys with sinister intentions turn up, the women are forced to not only defend themselves from the evil inside of the house, but an unseen bloodthirsty predator that is hunting them one by one outside of the house.” Hunter’s Moon arrives on DVD, Digital, and On Demand on March 24, 2020.

Once Were Brothers

Martin Scorsese produced this documentary about the popular rock group The Band. I know nothing about these guys, but I expect this will serve as a nice introduction.

“Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The band is a confessional, cautionary, and occasionally humorous tale of Robertson’s young life and the creation of one of the most enduring groups in the history of popular music, The Band. The film is a moving story of Robertson’s personal journey, overcoming adversity and finding camaraderie alongside the four other men who would become his brothers in music, together making their mark on music history. ONCE WERE BROTHERS blends rare archival footage, photography, iconic songs and interviews with Robertson’s friends and collaborators including Martin Scorsese, Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, and more.”

The film hits theaters on February 21, 2020.

I Still Believe

KJ Apa (Riverdale), Britt Robertson (Tomorrowland), and country music superstar Shania Twain all co-star in I Still Believe, a film which tells “the true life story of Christian music mega star Jeremy Camp. Jeremy’s remarkable journey of love and loss proves there is always hope in the midst of tragedy and that faith tested is the only faith worth sharing.” This one arrives in theaters on March 13, 2020.

Disappearance at Clifton Hill

How often does acclaimed director David Cronenberg act in other people’s movies these days? Answer: not super often. So Disappearance at Clifton Hill is notable on that front alone, but it looks like an intriguing thriller about a missing boy and the woman who seems willing to do whatever it takes to learn the truth.

“Following the death of her mother, Abby (Tuppence Middleton), a troubled young woman with a checkered past, returns to her hometown of Niagara Falls and the dilapidated motel her family used to run. While there, she finds herself drawn once again into a mystery that has haunted her since childhood: what happened to the young boy she saw being violently abducted in the woods twenty-five years ago? As Abby sets out to find out the truth, she must confront both a shocking, long-buried conspiracy that runs as deep as the falls themselves as well as her own inner demons. Bristling with an air of surreal menace, this mood-drenched thriller is a tantalizing psychological puzzle box that unfolds in the hallucinatory realm between reality and perception.”

Disappearance at Clifton Hill spooks its way into theaters and VOD on February 28, 2020.

Sergio

Let’s wrap things up with two movies starring Knives Out breakout actress Ana de Armas. The first is Sergio, a film in which she shares the screen with co-star Wagner Moura (Elite Squad, Narcos). “Set in the chaotic aftermath of the US invasion of Iraq, the life of top UN diplomat Sergio Vieira de Mello hangs in the balance during the most treacherous mission of his career.” This film will be playing at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, and arrives on Netflix on April 17, 2020.

The Night Clerk

And finally, Ana de Armas co-stars with Tye Sheridan (X-Men: Apocalypse) and John Leguizamo (Super Mario Bros.) in The Night Hunter, a thriller about “a young, socially challenged hotel clerk” who witnesses a murder in one of the rooms while he’s on duty, only for his suspicious actions to draw the attention of a detective tasked with solving the case. The Night Hunter lands in theaters on February 21, 2020.