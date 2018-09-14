It’s time to catch up with all of the trailers we’ve missed in the past few days, and boy, are there a lot of them this week. Strap in, because you’re about to see a new look at a Gerard Butler thriller, an HBO comedy, a Vincent Van Gogh biopic, a mainstream holiday comedy, and a ton of new Netflix content, including a Quincy Jones documentary and an animated series from the team that brought you Avatar: The Last Airbender. And that’s just the start.



Hunter Killer

Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman, Common, and Linda Cardellini star in this submarine thriller about American soldiers rescuing the Russian president. Great timing, guys!

Hunter Killer hits theaters on October 26, 2018.

Camping

Jennifer Garner, fresh off her turn in the low-budget action movie Peppermint, is making a return to television in HBO’s new comedy Camping. I enjoyed watching Garner on Alias, but this show looks pretty rough. I can’t imagine this becoming one of HBO’s next big hits, but I guess we’ll find out for sure when Camping debuts on October 14, 2018.

Elite

Netflix’s Spanish-language thriller Elite looks like a cross between School Ties, Riverdale, and Big Little Lies. We’ll have to see if Netflix’s social media juggernaut can generate enough interest for this to become a crossover hit. It debuts on Netflix on October 5, 2018.

The Oath

Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project) writes and directs this Thanksgiving-set comedy that reflects what happens when we try to speak to family members about our current political nightmare. I’m not fully sold on the premise, but he’s been solid in films like Neighbors and Tiffany Haddish is still riding a wave of good will from her work in Girls Trip, so this has a chance of turning out to be much funnier than it looks. The Oath arrives in theaters on October 12, 2018.