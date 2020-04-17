Let’s round-up some trailers, shall we? Trailers are at a bit of a stand-still for the moment, since so many movies have been delayed due to the coronavirus. But there are still a bunch of smaller indie titles that have VOD or digital releases, and that’s where a trailer round-up comes in handy, folks.

How To Build a Girl

Beanie Feldstein goes British for How to Build a Girl, based on the novel of the same name by Caitlyn Moran. Feldstein plays Johana Morrigan, “a bright, quirky, 16-year-old who uses her colorful imagination to regularly escape her humdrum life in Wolverhampton and live out her creative fantasies. Desperate to break free from the overcrowded flat she shares with her four brothers and eccentric parents, she submits an earnestly penned and off-beat music review to a group of self-important indie rock critics at a weekly magazine. Despite being brushed off initially, Johana clamors to the top of the 90s rock music scene by reinventing herself as Dolly Wilde – a venerable, impossible-to-please music critic with an insatiable lust for fame, fortune, and men. It isn’t long before the rapid pace at which Johana’s life is changing becomes overwhelming and she runs face-first into a devastatingly real, existential crisis: Is this the type of girl she wants to become? Or does she need to start over and build again from the ground up?”

The film is due out in select theaters (if they’re open) and On Demand May 8.

Screened Out

Hey, did you know cell phones are eeeeeevil? It’s a cry we’ve heard ever since cell phones were invented, and while some may think the claim is overblown, there’s something to be said about our constantly-connected world. The new doc Screened Out is “a provocative look at screen and smartphone addiction and how the tech industry hooked global consumers, and continues to groom future generations of screen addicts. In this timely documentary, filmmaker Jon Hyatt explores all the ways in which we are addicted to our screens, how the tech industry hooked global consumers, and its greater impact on our lives. From smartphones, portable tablets and social media, the tech industry has designed these fun immersive technologies, but are they good for us? Are we too dependent on our devices? What keeps us hooked? How is it impacting our children?” The film will be available On Demand May 26

Outback

Finally, someone made a movie about the Bloomin’ Onion! Oh, my mistake. That isn’t what Outback is about. Instead, it’s “the terrifying tale of a young couple lost in the wilderness and fighting for survival. Wade and Lisa head to Australia hoping to recharge their failing romance. When their GPS fails, they leave their car and head off on foot to find a new route. As night falls, they must spend the night in the bush without food, water, or weapons, surrounded by snakes, scorpions, and wild dogs. Now, one decision could mean the difference between life… and certain death.”

Look for it on VOD June 9.

Intrigo: Dear Agnes

The thriller Intrigo: Dear Agnes is about “good friends and evil deeds,” according to the official copy. “With the death of her husband, Agnes is desperate for money. Then she runs into her old friend Henny, who is enraged at her unfaithful spouse, Peter . Henny makes Agnes a shocking offer—enough cash to live a better life, if she will murder Peter—leading to an explosive, unforgettable climax.” Carla Juri, Gemma Chan, and Jamie Sives star in the film, which is due On Demand May 8.

The Last OG Season 3

I actually didn’t realize The Last OG was already on its third season – but it is. And that season premiered this week, on April 7. In season 3, “Tray is now in search of a new home and a new gig – which ends up getting him a lot closer to the hipster gentrifiers of Brooklyn.” Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish star. I haven’t watched any of this show, but it must have an audience if it’s lasted this long.

Walkaway Joe

Is your name Joe? Well then, you should Walkaway Joe. Or don’t, it’s fine. But you should watch the trailer above, which tells “the story of an unlikely friendship between a young boy searching for his father, and a wandering loner hiding from his past. In each other they experience the power of a second chance, and a shot at redemption.” The cast includes Jeffrey Dean Morgan, David Strathairn, and Julie Ann Emery. Look for Walkaway Joe On Demand May 8.

Betty

HBO’s Betty is based on Crystal Moselle’s Skate Kitchen, and is a six-part series arriving on May 1. Here’s the synopsis: