The Pale Door

What’s behind The Pale Door? This new horror film from director Aaron B. Koontz follows the Dalton gang as they find “shelter in a seemingly uninhabited ghost town after a train robbery goes south. Seeking help for their wounded leader, they are surprised to stumble upon a welcoming brothel in the town’s square. But the beautiful women who greet them are actually a coven of witches with very sinister plans for the unsuspecting outlaws – and the battle between good and evil is just beginning.” I’m always up for some horror-Western fun, and hopefully, this will be worth checking out when it arrives On Demand and Digital on August 21.

Misbehaviour

Based on a true story, Misbehaviour (that British spelling is intentional) follows the 1970 Miss World competition in London. “At the time, Miss World was the most-watched TV show on the planet with over 100 million viewers. Claiming that beauty competitions demeaned women, the newly formed Women’s Liberation Movement achieved overnight fame by invading the stage and disrupting the live broadcast of the competition. Not only that, when the show resumed, the result caused an uproar: the winner was not the Swedish favorite but Miss Grenada, the first black woman to be crowned Miss World. In a matter of hours, a global audience had witnessed the patriarchy driven from the stage and the Western ideal of beauty turned on its head.” Also: Greg Kinnear pops-up in the film wearing a fake nose, playing legendary comedian Bob Hope. The flick hits select theaters and VOD on September 25.

Teenage Bounty Hunters

Netflix seems to have the market cornered on silly YA-style movies and shows. That’s not an insult, since people like that sort of thing. Their latest is Teenage Bounty Hunters, a series where “sixteen-year-old fraternal twin sisters Sterling (Maddie Phillips) and Blair (Anjelica Bette Fellini) Wesley team up with veteran bounty hunter Bowser Jenkins (Kadeem Hardison) for an over-the-top adventure as they dive into the world of bail skipping baddies and suburban secrets while trying to navigate high school drama — love, sex, and study hall.” The series hits Netflix today, August 14.

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe

Phineas and Ferb are back! I have no idea what Phineas and Ferb is, but there’s now a Phineas and Ferb movie, which will be launching globally on Disney+ August 28. The film, Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe “tracks stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb as they set out across the galaxy to rescue their older sister Candace, who after being abducted by aliens, finds utopia in a far-off planet, free of pesky little brothers.”

Selena + Chef

Selena Gomez is a chef now. Sort of. Gomez will appear in the HBO Max cooking show Selena + Chef, an unscripted 10-episode series wherein Gomez “navigates unfamiliar territory: making delicious meals while stuck at home in quarantine.” She’ll be joined by world-renowned chefs, including Angelo Sosa, Antonia Lofaso, Candice Kumai, Daniel Holzman, Jon & Vinny, Ludo Lefebvre, Nancy Silverton, Nyesha Arrington, Roy Choi, and Tonya Holland. The series is now available.

Mapleworth Murders

Remember Quibi? Well, guess what – it’s still around! And they have a new series, Mapleworth Murders. The comedy series was created by, written by, and starring Paula Pell and John Lutz, and features Wanda Sykes, Chris Parnell, Terry Crews, Nicole Byer, Jimmy Carlson, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, D’Arcy Carden, Tim Meadows, Jack McBrayer, Pam Murphy, Annie Mumolo, and Ike Barinholtz. A send-up of stuffy mystery stories, the show is streaming on Quibi now, with new chapters every Monday until August 31.

The Amityville Harvest

There are so many Amityville movies that I once considered pitching an article in which I watch all of them, but I realized that would probably kill me, since so many of the movies are bad. But hey, here’s a new one! The Amityville Harvest! In this latest take on that scary Long Island home, “, a visit to a crumbling mansion becomes a journey into sheer terror. While staying at an aging manor to research its liquor-smuggling history, Christina and her documentary video team interview their spooky host Vincent — but no one can capture his image or voice on video! After shocking dreams and bloody encounters, the crew members fall under Victor’s hypnotic spell. Can Christina and her sister stave off Victor’s dark magic and survive Amityville’s deadly harvest?” Sure! Why not?!

The Amityville Harvest hits DVD, Digital, and On Demand October 20.