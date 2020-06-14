It’s that time again! Time for another exciting trailer round-up! This gives us a chance to highlight some trailers from some smaller films and TV shows – things that don’t get the most attention because they’re not big-budget blockbusters with big stars. But every movie deserves a little love, and that’s where these trailer round-ups come in.

Coven

Coven is described as “The Craft meets Suspiria,” and those are certainly some big witchy shoes to fill. In the film, “Five undergrad witches come together in order to perform a ritual to invoke the ancient powers of the witch Ashura. The leader of the coven gets carried away and accidentally kills one of the witches during the ritual. She needs the strength of a complete coven to invoke Ashura’s powers and sends them out to find a final witch. As she absorbs power the surviving girls plot to take her down but the possessed witch unleashes hell on campus with only one young witch left to stop her.” The indie horror pic is headed to DVD and Digital on July 14, because as we all know, July is the spookiest month of the year!

Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway

Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway might be the best movie title in recent memory, and boy oh boy, this trailer is a trip. In Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway, “The year is 2035, and Special Agent D.T. Gagano (Daniel Tadesse) dreams of leaving the CIA to open a business with his wife Malin. Before he can hand in his resignation, however, a strange cyber virus attacks Psychobook, the CIA’s operating system, forcing Gagano to enter cyberspace via virtual reality to combat the threat. Before long, however, the virus starts to reach out into the real world, destabilizing the fragile socio-political order for its own ends, and Gagano, trapped in the VR world, must find a way out before it’s too late.” The film is now available on digital.

Men in Kilts

Men in Kilts – side-note: aren’t kilts for men only to begin with? That’s what Wikipedia says, at least – is a new Starz series described as “a celebration of Scottish history and culture as Heughan and McTavish take viewers along on their adventures, discovering the rich, complex heritage of their native country, meeting various local artisans and experts, and experiencing genuine moments of awe and fascination as the duo share their travels with the audience rather than simply guiding them.” The show will take viewers “from the heart of Scotland at Glencoe, the site of a great massacre and major clan feud to Inverness and the Culloden battlefield, the site of a great battle and historic turning point, known well to fans of Outlander, that molded Scotland as we know it today.” There’s no release date for the series yet – it’s just listed as “coming soon.”

Deliver Us From Evil

The Korean action-thriller Deliver Us From Evil opens overseas this summer, and will eventually arrive in the U.S. (though no date has been revealed yet). The pic follows the “desperate struggle of a man who is about to lose everything he wants to keep safe from the last contract killing. Hitman In-nam (Hwang Jung-min) completes what he believes to be his last mission only to find himself being chased by ‘butcher’ Ray (Lee Jung-jae). Upon learning of a kidnapping case in Thailand, In-nam heads to Bangkok. Ray, who believes In-nam is behind his brother’s death, follows him there.” The action here looks promising, so fans of the genre might want to keep an eye out.

Ghosts of War

Ghosts of War finds a group of American soldiers in a haunted house, and that’s pretty much exactly the type of movie I want to see. In Ghosts of War, “five battle-hardened American soldiers assigned to hold a French Chateau near the end of World War II. Formerly occupied by the Nazi high command, this unexpected respite quickly descends into madness when they encounter a supernatural enemy far more terrifying than anything seen on the battlefield.” The cast includes Brenton Thwaites, Alan Ritchson, Skylar Astin, Theo Rossi, Kyle Gallner, Billy Zane, and Shaun Toub. You can find Ghosts of War on DirecTV June 18, and On Demand and digital on July 17.

Skyman

Skyman comes from director Daniel Myrick, a filmmaker you might remember as one of the co-directors of The Blair Witch Project. Like Blair Witch, this appears to be done in a faux-documentary style, only instead of witches in the woods, it deals with aliens in the sky. Here’s the synopsis:

In 1987, just days after his 10th birthday, Carl Merryweather rocked the local news community when he claimed he was visited by an extraterrestrial life form. Despite other alleged sightings reported that same evening, skeptical authorities shrugged off the claims. Now, almost three obsessive decades later, Carl is set on a mission to reunite with the being he calls ‘the Skyman’ to not only prove the skeptics wrong but to ultimately find his own true sense of purpose. Through first-hand home videos interwoven with news footage and interviews, Skyman is a bold and compelling study of the fascinating and unquestioning world of UFO subculture.

Interestingly enough, the film features music by Don Miggs & Billy Corgan. Skyman arrives in drive-in theaters on June 30, and On Demand July 7.