Whenever a trailer arrives for a smaller movie, or a documentary headed straight to streaming, we tend to avoid giving it its own specific post. But that doesn’t mean we want to ignore those films. That’s where a trailer round-up comes in handy. Below you’ll find trailers for Fire in Paradise, Holiday in the Wild, The Man Without Gravity, Cold Brook, The Apollo, Atypical, and The Laundromat.

Fire In Paradise

On November 8, 2018, a small fire started near the California town of Paradise. The fire quickly grew larger and larger until it became the country’s “deadliest wildfire in over a century, killing 85 people and destroying Paradise.” This documentary features first-hand footage of the disaster and personal interviews with survivors and emergency responders, telling the story of the fire from those that were there. Fire in Paradise arrives on Netflix November 1.

Holiday in the Wild

Guess what? Christmas is right around the corner! Isn’t that terrifying? The approaching holiday season means that Netflix is rolling out a whole slew of wacky holiday-themed movies – like Holiday in the Wild. Here’s the synopsis:

To keep her spirits high when their son leaves for college, Manhattanite Kate Conrad (Kristin Davis) has booked a ‘second honeymoon’ with her husband. Instead of thanking her, he brings their relationship to a sudden end; jilted Kate proceeds to Africa for a solo safari. During a detour through Zambia, she helps her pilot, Derek Holliston (Rob Lowe), rescue an orphaned baby elephant. They nurse him back to health at a local elephant sanctuary, and Kate extends her stay through Christmas time. With new love on the horizon, will she return home or make her adventure last a lifetime?

I dunno, Holiday in the Wild, you tell us. Holiday in the Wild drops on Netflix November 1, which gives you two full months to watch it every single day to prepare for Christmas.

The Man Without Gravity

You have to appreciate a movie title that tells you exactly what the movie is about. The Man Without Gravity is about…a man without gravity. Here, “a gravity-defying baby raised in seclusion matures into an extraordinary man – and an international celebrity – but longs for an ordinary life.” The Italian comedy-drama comes from writer-director Marco Bonfanti and stars Elio Germano, Michela Cescon, and Elena Cotta. This looks pretty darn charming based on the trailer, so hopefully, it’ll find an audience when it arrives on Netflix November 1.

Cold Brook

Character actor William Fitchner is one of those “that guy” performers. You know the ones – they turn up in almost everything, and while you might not know their name, you say, “Hey, it’s that guy!” Fitchner has directed a film of his own now, and he stars in it too, along with Kim Coates, Harold Perrineau, and Robin Weigert. In Cold Brook, “Ted & Hilde, two ordinary guys in a small town who embark on an extraordinary adventure and risk everything for a stranger in need. It’s a story about coming home; something everyone, everywhere has an innate desire to do.” Cold Brook opens in theaters and on Digital and On Demand November 8, 2019.

The Apollo

The legendary Apollo Theater is the subject of Robert Ross Williams‘ documentary The Apollo. Here’s the synopsis:

Internationally renowned for having influenced American and pop culture more than any other entertainment venue, the Apollo Theater created opportunities for new talent to be seen and has served as a launchpad for myriad artists including Billie Holiday, Aretha Franklin, Ella Fitzgerald and more. From Academy Award-winning director Roger Ross Williams, The Apollo chronicles the unique history and contemporary legacy of the New York City landmark.

The doc contains “archival footage of music, comedy and dance performances with behind-the-scenes verité footage of the team that makes the theater run, the film features interviews with such artists as Angela Bassett, Common, Jamie Foxx, Doug E. Fresh, Savion Glover, Patti LaBelle, Paul McCartney, Smokey Robinson, and Pharrell Williams.” The Apollo premieres November 6 on HBO.

Atypical Season 3

Confession: I am completely in the dark on Atypical. But it’s entering its third season on Netflix, so it obviously has found an audience. The show is “a coming of age story that follows Sam (played by Keir Gilchrist), a 19-year-old on the autism spectrum as he searches for love and independence. While Sam is on his funny and emotional journey of self-discovery, the rest of his family must grapple with change in their own lives as they all struggle with the ongoing central theme of the series: what does it really mean to be normal?”

In this third season, “Sam starts his first year of college and is faced with the challenge of figuring out what success means for him, while adjusting to the changes that come with growing up.” The cast includes Jennifer Jason Leigh, Michael Rapaport, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Sara Gilbert, and Eric McCormack. Atypical season 3 debuts on Netflix November 1.

The Laundromat

Steven Soderbergh‘s latest The Laundromat stars Meryl Streep, and while that sounds like something worth getting excited about, early reactions to the movie have been a bit mixed – it’s currently sitting at 43% on Rotten Tomatoes. Still, any new Soderbergh movie is worth checking out at least once. In the film, Ellen Martin (Streep) “begins investigating a fake insurance policy, only to find herself down a rabbit hole of questionable dealings that can be linked to a Panama City law firm and its vested interest in helping the world’s wealthiest citizens amass even larger fortunes. The charming — and very well-dressed — founding partners Jürgen Mossack (Gary Oldman) and Ramón Fonseca (Antonio Banderas) are experts in the seductive ways shell companies and offshore accounts help the rich and powerful prosper. They are about to show us that Ellen’s predicament only hints at the tax evasion, bribery and other illicit absurdities that the super wealthy indulge in to support the world’s corrupt financial system.” The film is a comedic take on the infamous Panama Papers story, and arrives on Netflix October 18.