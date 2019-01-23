John Travolta‘s film choices have become increasingly, let’s say…interesting. After the 2018 two-fer that was Gotti and Speed Kills, the actor is ringing in 2019 with Trading Paint, a sports drama in which he stars as a washed-up race car driver for whom it’s “been a long time” since he was “somebody.” Cheers for unintentionally meta-dialogue!

Trading Paint Trailer

Travolta stars as veteran race car driver Sam, whose unfortunately named son Cam (Toby Sebastian) is resentful of always having to live under his shadow. Both drivers in a small town, Cam abandons Sam’s crew to forward his own professional career, leaving Sam in the dust. But this is John Travolta’s movie, which means he’s going to don that racing uniform again and go head-to-head with his own son on the racetrack. Talk about family drama.

Directed by Kurdistan-Swedish filmmaker Karzan Kader from a screenplay by Gary Gerani and Craig R. Welch, Trading Paint feels like another straight-to-video dud for Travolta. However, it does have the benefit of co-starring Michael Madsen and…Shania Twain? The country music singer stretches her acting chops (though not that far) as the wife of Sam, whose sole purpose in this trailer seems to be to cheer him on. Kevin Dunn, Buck Taylor, and Luis Da Silva round out the cast of this Saban Films production, the studio behind films like Keanu Reeves’ Siberia, Dave Bautista’s The Final Score, and um, the recent Power Rangers movie. So make of that what you will.

Here is the official synopsis for Trading Paint:

Veteran race car driver Sam (John Travolta) and his son Cam (Toby Sebastian), a fellow driver from a small town overcome family and professional conflicts, balancing competition, ego, resentment and a racing nemesis to come out stronger on the other side.

Trading Paint will open in select theaters on February 22, 2019.