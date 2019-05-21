Woody, Buzz, and the gang are back, but in Toy Story 4 they find themselves grappling with a concept they have never faced before: existential crises. Picking up where Toy Story 3 left off, Woody and the toys are happily living with Bonnie, who has created a brand-new toy out of a spork that has some terrifying implications for the world of Toy Story. But the existential crises are just beginning, as Bonnie’s family sets off on a road trip vacation that brings Woody face-to-face with a familiar old friend. Watch the latest Toy Story 4 trailer below.

Toy Story 4 Trailer

Directed by Josh Cooley, Toy Story 4 brings back Tom Hanks and Tim Allen as Woody and Buzz, along with Annie Potts, who returns to the franchise as Bo Peep for the first time since Toy Story 2. Tony Hale voices Forky, the “toy” going through an existential crisis. Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele are also on board as Ducky and Bunny, while Keanu Reeves is voicing a daredevil toy named Duke Caboom.

You can learn more about the long-awaited sequel over in our full set report coverage from the Pixar campus.

Here is the synopsis for Toy Story 4:

Woody (voice of Tom Hanks) has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (voice of Tony Hale), declares himself as “trash” and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep (voice of Annie Potts). After years of being on her own, Bo’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that’s the least of their worries.

Toy Story 4 opens in U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019.