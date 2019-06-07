Evil dolls are all the rage in the horror genre, so it’s no surprise that Woody and the gang’s Big Bad in Toy Story 4 is a sweet, cherubic doll named Gabby Gabby. But appearance isn’t everything, and soon those dead eyes will turn murderous. Well, not too murderous – this is a kid’s movie after all. But seeing this sweet-looking doll turn into a sinister villain may be enough to send any kid shivering under the covers. Watch Gabby Gabby’s introduction in the new Toy Story 4 clip below.

Toy Story 4 Clip

Christina Hendricks voices the duplicitous Gabby Gabby, a sweet-tempered porcelain doll with a soul of steel. But you wouldn’t know it from her introduction to Woody (Tom Hanks) and Forky (Tony Hale) in this new Toy Story 4 clip, in which she’s nothing but the picture of helpfulness. Woody and Forky have stumbled into an antiques store looking for Bo Peep, who had gone missing for years only to suddenly appear in the window of this store. But as they wander the dusty shop, they run into Gabby Gabby, who commands the mute ventriloquist doll Vincent from her baby carriage. When she hears that Woody is looking for Bo Peep, she immediately offers to take them to her, in a tone that is not ominous at all (for real, it actually isn’t).

But Woody should know by now that all that is gold does not glitter, as he’s found out through his experiences with Stinky Pete and Lotso in Toy Story 2 and Toy Story 3. But we’ll find out how it all unfolds later this month. For now, we can enjoy what is easily the best line of the entire franchise: Forky declaring, “I’m trash.”

Toy Story 4 is directed by Josh Cooley and also stars Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Don Rickles, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, and Keanu Reeves.

Here is the synopsis for Toy Story 4:

Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang embark on a road trip with Bonnie and a new toy named Forky. The adventurous journey turns into an unexpected reunion as Woody’s slight detour leads him to his long-lost friend Bo Peep. As Woody and Bo discuss the old days, they soon start to realize that they’re worlds apart when it comes to what they want from life as a toy.

Toy Story 4 ventures to U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019.