Crunchyroll announced just last month that it was wading into the original content game, after years of being the premiere streaming website for anime. And it seems like it’s going to start strong right out the gate, with the upcoming Tower of God, a fantasy-adventure anime based on the beloved Korean webtoon that already has a following around the globe. Combine that with a beautiful, hand-drawn animation style merged with 3D animation, and you’ve got one of the most anticipated new animes of spring. Watch the Tower of God trailer below.

Tower of God Trailer

Crunchyroll partnered with Webtoon, the digital comic app, to develop their upcoming anime original — the second in a colorful line-up that positions the anime streaming platform as a new challenger in the streaming wars. Anime draws in a huge demographic for streaming (which is why Netflix can’t get enough of it), but Crunchyroll has the potential to corner that market, as one of the oldest platforms that has provided anime in the U.S. The second of its anime originals, Tower of God, certainly looks like it could garner some buzz, with stunning animation and a loyal built-in audience excited to see the popular Korean webtoon (aka a digital comic) adapted into a TV series. The new trailer makes a big show of introducing the main characters of the series, the cast list of which is below.

KHUN AGUERO AGNES – voiced by Nobuhiko Okamoto

RAK WRAITHRAISER – voiced by Kenta Miyake

YURI JAHAD – voiced by Mariko Honda

ANAAK JAHAD – voiced by Akira Sekine

ENDORSI JAHAD – voiced by Rie Suegara

HATZ – voiced by Toshinari Fukamachi

SHIBISU – voiced by Takuya Eguchi

EVAN EDROCH – voiced by Kazuyuki Okitsu

I know very little about Tower of God, but its animation style and fantastical premise — about a young man who battles his way through a mysterious Tower that promises god-like powers to the winner — piqued my interest since we briefly glimpsed it in the the first Crunchyroll Originals trailer. I will be checking it out, and even non-anime fans can too, as Crunchyrol allows non-subscribers to watch its shows for free, except for the most recently aired episodes.

Here is the synopsis for Tower of God:

A Crunchyroll and WEBTOON Production, based on the comic series “Tower of God” created by SIU and published by WEBTOON, this dark fantasy action series centers on the journey of a young man as he battles his way through the mysterious Tower, building friendships, discovering the rules that govern this tower, and facing unimaginable terrors, as he strives to find the only friend he’s ever known.

Tower of God premieres exclusively on Crunchyroll on April 1, 2020.