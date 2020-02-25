Anime is all the rage on streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, which have tapped into an eager streaming audience with both classic and new original offerings alike. But one of the streaming platforms that has been around since anime was but a glimmer in pirating websites’ eyes, Crunchyroll, has now made itself a major player in the anime streaming wars.

Crunchyroll Originals Trailer

Crunchyroll started out in the mid-2000s as a fan-run for-profit video streaming site that became a central digital gathering place for anime fans. It went legal in 2009 and has since kept its reputation as the premiere place to stream beloved anime titles. But with streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu edging into their territory by getting classic and trendy anime on their platforms, Crunchyroll seems like it’s had enough. The anime brand has officially unveiled its first-ever slate of Crunchyroll originals, which range from long-awaited adaptations like The God of High School and Tower God, to original productions from the new Crunchyroll Studios like High Guardian Spice. We can see sneak peeks from all eight original anime series in the flashy trailer for Crunchyroll’s 2020 slate above.

I’m especially intrigued by Tower of God, which has a shaggy hand-drawn animation effect that feels warmer and more dynamic than the computer-animated anime shows that have become the common style for Netflix anime originals. The eight anime originals in Crunchyroll’s inaugural slate will join the more than 1,000 titles currently available on the streaming platform, and will likely be the first group of many originals that Crunchyroll will begin developing. The website maintains a strong following among the anime community, and will likely earn plenty of views and word-of-mouth as they air.

Here are the details for Crunchyroll’s 2020 slate of anime originals: