Crunchyroll Unveils Its First-Ever Slate of Anime Originals
Posted on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 by Hoai-Tran Bui
Anime is all the rage on streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, which have tapped into an eager streaming audience with both classic and new original offerings alike. But one of the streaming platforms that has been around since anime was but a glimmer in pirating websites’ eyes, Crunchyroll, has now made itself a major player in the anime streaming wars.
Crunchyroll Originals Trailer
Crunchyroll started out in the mid-2000s as a fan-run for-profit video streaming site that became a central digital gathering place for anime fans. It went legal in 2009 and has since kept its reputation as the premiere place to stream beloved anime titles. But with streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu edging into their territory by getting classic and trendy anime on their platforms, Crunchyroll seems like it’s had enough. The anime brand has officially unveiled its first-ever slate of Crunchyroll originals, which range from long-awaited adaptations like The God of High School and Tower God, to original productions from the new Crunchyroll Studios like High Guardian Spice. We can see sneak peeks from all eight original anime series in the flashy trailer for Crunchyroll’s 2020 slate above.
I’m especially intrigued by Tower of God, which has a shaggy hand-drawn animation effect that feels warmer and more dynamic than the computer-animated anime shows that have become the common style for Netflix anime originals. The eight anime originals in Crunchyroll’s inaugural slate will join the more than 1,000 titles currently available on the streaming platform, and will likely be the first group of many originals that Crunchyroll will begin developing. The website maintains a strong following among the anime community, and will likely earn plenty of views and word-of-mouth as they air.
Here are the details for Crunchyroll’s 2020 slate of anime originals:
-
In/Spectre – In this Crunchyroll Original, supernatural romance mixes with an enthralling, fantastical mystery, as a duo sets out to solve a series of dark incidents plaguing their world. Airing now on Crunchyroll.
-
Tower of God – A Crunchyroll and WEBTOON Production, based on the comic series “Tower of God” created by SIU and published by WEBTOON, this dark fantasy action series centers on the journey of a young man as he battles his way through the mysterious Tower, building friendships, discovering the rules that govern this tower, and facing unimaginable terrors, as he strives to find the only friend he’s ever known. Animation produced by TELECOM ANIMATION FILM. Production Management provided by SOLA ENTERTAINMENT. Coming to Crunchyroll spring 2020.
-
Onyx Equinox – In this Crunchyroll Studios Production created by Sofia Alexander, a young Aztec boy is saved from death by the gods and chosen to act as ‘humanity’s champion,’ forced to discard his apathy toward his fellow man and prove humanity’s potential in a fight that spans across fantastical-yet-authentic Mesoamerican cultures. Premieres summer 2020 on Crunchyroll.
-
The God of High School – A Crunchyroll Original, based on the comic series “The God of HIgh School” created by Yongje Park and published by WEBTOON, this action-packed series follows a high schooler and his friends as they compete in an epic tournament, borrowing power directly from the gods and uncovering a mysterious organization along the way… With the promise of their heart’s deepest desires, motivating their tournament victory. Animation produced by MAPPA. Production Management provided by SOLA ENTERTAINMENT. Coming soon on Crunchyroll.
-
Noblesse – A Crunchyroll and WEBTOON Production, based on the comic series “Noblesse” from Jeho Son and Kwangsu Lee and published by WEBTOON, this fantasy follows a powerful vampire noble who is thrown into modern civilization after 820 years of slumber. Dangerous adventures with his new friends await as they combat a secret organization and uncover his past. Animation produced by Production I.G. Coming soon on Crunchyroll.
-
Meiji Gekken: Sword & Gun (Working title) – Japan, 1870. We follow an ensemble of characters – a former samurai, a yakuza bodyguard, a devious spy and a geisha assassin – as they try to find their place in the rapidly evolving Meiji-era while escaping the sins of their pasts…Inspired by historical events. A Crunchyroll Studios Production. Coming soon on Crunchyroll.
-
FreakAngels – After civilization comes to a sudden and crashing end, twelve 23-year-old psychics living in the rubble of London must check their wild impulses and discover their better angels in order to rebuild society. A Crunchyroll Studios Production based on the graphic novels by Warren Ellis & Paul Duffield. Coming soon on Crunchyroll.
-
High Guardian Spice – In this Crunchyroll Studios production created by Raye Rodriguez, four fierce girls train to become great heroes at High Guardian Academy, where they form allegiances, uncover betrayals, and discover their true identities, while preparing to protect the world from an ominous unknown threat. Coming soon on Crunchyroll.