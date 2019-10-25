You know what action movies are missing these days? Swift kicks and punches to the nuts. Thankfully, there are plenty of movies from the past that deliver the kind of breathtaking groin shots that can incapacitate even the strongest man. In the case of Total Recall, that man is Arnold Schwarzenegger, and he takes a couple good shots to the wedding tackle, courtesy of Sharon Stone.

But perhaps more importantly, Total Recall clearly holds the inspiration for a couple of the biggest sci-fi movies of the 1990s and 2000s. The Total Recall Honest Trailer looks back at this 1980s sci-fi classic, and when you break down the plot, it’s hard not to see elements of The Matrix and Avatar. Check it out below.

Total Recall Honest Trailer

For all the things that we’ve wanted to be part of the future, I’m still not entirely sure why a woman with three boobs was ever appealing. That’s just weird. Of all the things anyone could have thought up to become a reality in the future, from flying cars to teleportation to laser guns, there was a guy who said, “What about a girl with three boobs? That’s the future I want to see.”

Anyway, no matter how silly the concept of a three-breasted woman might be, the worst part of this movie is better than the best of the bland and totally forgettable Total Recall remake starring Colin Farrell and Kate Beckinsale. I couldn’t even tell you how that movie was different from the original.