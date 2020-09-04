Total Recall, Paul Verhoeven‘s sci-fi action classic that features Arnold Schwarzenegger getting his ass to Mars, is headed to 4K. This December, the movie arrives via a 3-disc 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital) and Digital 4K Ultra HD courtesy of Lionsgate. For this release, Total Recall has been restored in 4K from a scan of the original 35mm negative and comes with multiple special features, which are listed below.

Total Recall 4K

Ultra-violent, darkly funny, and featuring all sorts of wonderfully implausible twists and turns, Total Recall is a true gem of a movie. Based on a story by Philip K. Dick, Total Recall follows Douglas Quaid (Arnold Schwarzenegger), your average guy who just also happens to be insanely muscular. Longing for some excitement, Doug goes to Rekall, a company that implants false memories in your noggin. You can have the memory of a vacation to other planets without ever leaving the house – and the implanted memory is so convincing that you’ll never know it didn’t happen. Of course, something goes wrong, and Doug finds himself in the midst of a plot involving spies, intrigue, and mutants on Mars. Or is it all in his head?

This will be the first time the film is available in 4K, and the release comes with a never-before-seen exclusive documentary feature as well as two new featurettes. The release will be available on December 8. Here’s the full list of special features, along with the box art.

Fully reimagined in stunning 4K for its 30th anniversary — and remastered in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos — Paul Verhoeven’s out-of-this-world sci-? thrill ride can now be experienced like never before! In this splintered-reality mind-bender, it’s the year 2084, and construction worker Quaid (Schwarzenegger) is haunted by dreams of Mars, a place he’s never been. Against his wife’s (Sharon Stone) wishes, Quaid goes to Rekall, a memory-implant company that promises a thrilling virtual trip to the red planet. But what Quaid “remembers” is that he’s a secret agent whose cover has been blown…and that he must return to Mars at any cost.

4K ULTRA HD / BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES:

Disc 1 (4K Feature Film and Special Features):

Total Excess: How Carolco Changed Hollywood Documentary

“Open Your Mind: Scoring Total Recall” Featurette

“Dreamers Within the Dream: Developing Total Recall” Featurette

Audio Commentary with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Paul Verhoeven

Theatrical Trailer

Disc 2 (Blu-ray Feature Film and Special Features):

“Open Your Mind: Scoring Total Recall” Featurette

“Dreamers Within the Dream: Developing Total Recall” Featurette

Audio Commentary with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Paul Verhoeven

Disc 3 (Blu-ray – Special Features):

