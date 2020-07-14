Top Gun: Maverick is due to fly into theaters this December, but if your need for speed remains unsatisfied, can I interest you in…a toy? Hasbro and Paramount have created a Top Gun Transformers crossover character called Maverick. If you’re hoping this will be a jet fighter that transforms into a giant Tom Cruise, I’m sorry to disappoint you – it just looks like another Transformer.

Hasbro and Paramount have released a Maverick Transformer in honor of both Top Gun and The Transformers franchise. The figure takes the form of a Northrop Grumman F-14 Tomcat jet from the original Top Gun film. Here are the specifics:

Stands at 7 inches in robot mode and can convert from robot to classic Northrop Grumman F-14 Tomcat jet mode in 25 steps (The F-14 Tomcat is a registered trademark of Northrop Grumman, and is used under license). He includes a screen-inspired miniature motorcycle accessory and 2 alternate hands that can hold the included volleyball accessory. This bot is always ready to go vertical in jet mode or dominate a slow-mo volleyball montage in robot mode. This MAVERICK robot figure also features folding jet wings, movie-inspired details, including a helmet design inspired by the 2020 Top Gun: Maverick film, and includes 4 missile accessories that can be mounted on figure’s arms in robot mode and under wings in jet mode. Even the packaging is inspired by the aircraft carrier.

I’m sure if you’re interested in Transformers figures this will appeal to you. However, I’d be much more excited about this if it was representing something in the new Top Gun movie. Imagine Tom Cruise stuck in a jet that turns into a giant robot. And imagine all of that done practically, somehow, with Cruise really inside the transforming jet. He would totally do that, risks be damned. Hell, if it were at all possible, I think Cruise would go ahead and have surgery to transform his tiny human body into a massive hunk of metal. Nothing is off-limits for Tommy Cruise. Anyway, here’s a pic that makes it look like the Maverick Transformer is dancing.

While there will be no giant robots in Top Gun: Maverick, the upcoming sequel will find Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) “where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: ‘Rooster,’ the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.”

The Maverick figure is available now for pre-order at HasbroPulse.com. Top Gun: Maverick is set to open December 23.