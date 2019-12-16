There are still nineteen months until we see Tom Cruise risk his life for our entertainment in the next Mission: Impossible movie, but next summer, we get to see him take flight in the long-awaited Top Gun: Maverick.

Cruise, who has thus far been very selective when it comes to making sequels to his movies, is finally returning to the franchise after more than thirty years, and if you feel the need, you can check out the movie’s new star-studded trailer below.



Top Gun Maverick Trailer

Fans have been asking Cruise for a sequel to Top Gun for years, and as a fan of the original, I’m actually glad it’s taken him this long to get around to making it happen. If a sequel were put into production immediately after the success of the first movie, it would have been a totally different type of movie than the one we’re ultimately going to get here. Cruise’s age puts him in a unique position: he’s able to serve as the seen-it-all veteran in this story, while also being at the point in his career where he’s made it a priority to do as many of his own jaw-dropping stunts as possible. In this case, that means actually flying fighter jets. “All the flying you see in this picture is real,” he told fans at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, and you can really feel that when you watch this trailer.

Whereas the teaser just gave us some quick flashes of footage from the new movie, this trailer pulls back the curtain a bit more in terms of the story while also providing some touchstones and callbacks to the imagery in Tony Scott’s 1986 original film. Here’s hoping this new entry in the Top Gun mythos ends up being as endlessly entertaining as the first. Joseph Kosinski (Tron Legacy) directs, and Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris all co-star alongside Cruise.

Top Gun: Maverick flies into theaters on June 26, 2020.