It wouldn’t be the Super Bowl if you didn’t feel a little need for speed. Thankfully, Paramount Pictures is here with a Super Bowl spot for the eagerly anticipated sequel Top Gun: Maverick. The one and only Tom Cruise returns as the titular hot shot pilot, but this time, he’s the one dealing with some new pilots, including Miles Teller as Lt. Bradley Bradshaw, the son of the late Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Check out the Top Gun: Maverick Super Bowl spot for a sneak peek.

Top Gun: Maverick Super Bowl Spot

There’s plenty of drama to be had as an aging Maverick has to deal with becoming obsolete while watching a new group of pilots become pilots with their whole lives ahead of them. In fact, director Joseph Kosinksi (TRON Legacy, Oblivion) told Entertainment Weekly that they’re not a group of inexperienced cadets:

“In our film, these are all Top Gun graduates who are coming back for a special training detachment — which is another aspect of Top Gun where they can go back for specialized training after they’ve already graduated. They’re at a different level of experience than in the first film.”

So that means they’re bound to be a lot more cocky than the cadets from the original Top Gun. And since that crew was already full of themselves, we can’t wait to see how insufferable they’ll be in this group.

But let’s be honest, you’re mostly here because you want to hear those jets roaring in glorious surround sound on the biggest screen possible. This will undoubtedly be the kind of movie you want to seek out on IMAX with Dolby Atmos sound, or whatever the next best option might be in your area.

Top Gun: Maverick also stars Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis and Ed Harris.

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose”. Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Top Gun: Maverick arrives in theaters on June 26, 2020.