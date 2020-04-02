The coronavirus has obliterated the movie release calendar as we know it. Studios are quickly pulling or pushing release dates as the situation continues on, with movie theaters across the globe currently shut down. Today, Paramount has announced some more shuffling for two of their upcoming sequels: Top Gun: Maverick and A Quiet Place Part II. Top Gun was originally set to open in June, but is now flying to December. A Quiet Place, meanwhile, was originally supposed to open last month before being pulled. Now, Paramount says they’re going to open the film in September.

Top Gun Maverick Release Date

Do you feel the need? The need for…social distancing? Tom Cruise was ready to fly again in Top Gun: Maverick on June 24, but now, due to the coronavirus, the film is moving to Christmas season. December 23, to be precise. Again, all of this hinges on the idea that the coronavirus problem will be under control by then. But Maverick is just the latest in a long line of movies changing release dates. And while there are a few stragglers left, it’s looking more and more likely that there will not be a summer movie season this year.

A Quiet Place Part II Release Date

A Quiet Place II was supposed to arrive in theaters on March 20 – but obviously that didn’t happen. When Paramount pulled the movie from its initial release date, no new date was announced. Until now. Paramount will now open the John Krasinski-directed sequel starring Emily Blunt on September 4. Again – that’s not set in stone. While moving movies to the November and December seems somewhat reasonable at this time, moving things to the tail-end of summer is still questionable. Will movie theaters be back open by September? We can only hope.

Other Paramount Release Dates

In addition to the new dates for Top Gun and A Quiet Place, Paramount also shuffled some other releases. The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run was supposed to open on May 22, but has now moved to July 31 (which is a date that still seems unlikely). And the Chris Pratt film The Tomorrow War has been pulled from its December 25 release date, and is now TBA. See ya at the movies, folks. Maybe.