You either love Nicolas Winding Refn‘s over-stylized, hyper-violent art-trash, or you hate it. There’s no in between. I count myself in the former category – I can’t get enough of the gorgeous nonsense Refn has pumped out over the last several years. Now the Drive filmmaker is headed to Amazon Prime Video with his series Too Old to Die Young, and it looks like the neon-noir I’ve been waiting for, loaded with slick imagery, hard-boiled prose, and plenty of slow-motion. Watch the Too Old to Die Young trailer below.

Too Old to Die Young Trailer

Dear Friends! Please allow me to introduce the first trailer for TOO OLD TO DIE YOUNG. ???? See you on Prime Video June 14. ? @TOTDYTV #byNWR pic.twitter.com/kl118mhbQK pic.twitter.com/Vyj3GmxH2K — Nicolas Winding Refn (@NicolasWR) April 3, 2019

Well, this looks exactly like my cup of tea. Working with writer Ed Brubaker, Nicolas Winding Refn has cooked up a pulpy, stylish nightmare featuring amoral weirdos inhabiting a dreamy, deadly Los Angeles landscape. As we previously reported, this won’t be any normal show. Instead, each of the 10 episodes will run around 90-minutes each, making them feature-length. As composer and frequent Refn collaborator Cliff Martinez said, you should think of Too Old to Die Young as “a 16-hour movie.”

Miles Teller, Billy Baldwin, Jena Malone, John Hawkes, Cristina Rodlo, Augusto Aguilera, Nell Tiger Free, Babs Olusanmokun, Callie Hernandez all star in a story about “a grieving police officer who, along with the man who shot his partner, finds himself in an underworld filled with working-class hit men, Yakuza soldiers, cartel assassins sent from Mexico, Russian mafia captains and gangs of teen killers.”

“It’s the most Nicolas Winding Refn thing that ever existed, honestly,” Ed Brubaker previously said. “It’s stylish and shocking, it has some of the best cinematography ever for television (our lead DP was the great Darius Khondji, so of course it does), and at the same time it is a meditation on these characters trapped in this world that’s not too unlike the world all around us, that feels like it’s about to fall apart, or maybe be torn apart…It’s also the most exhausting thing I’ve ever done, writing that show with Nic. We had a 10-month shoot, which I think might be a record, with one director shooting it all.”

In addition to the trailer, we now have an official premiere date for the show: June 14, 2019.