Want to watch something weird? Then check out the trailer for Tone-Deaf, a new horror movie that apparently dips into the surreal while spilling a lot of blood. In Tone-Deaf, a recently fired young woman tries to get away from it all by renting a house in the country. Unfortunately, the owner of the house doesn’t seem to be on the sane side. Watch the Tone-Deaf trailer below.

Tone-Deaf Trailer

Well…after watching this, I have no idea what the hell this movie is about. I mean, yes, I know it involves Robert Patrick murdering people, and Amanda Crew as one of those darn millennials. Beyond that, though, I’m perplexed about this entire thing – and I don’t mean that in a bad way. Trailers these days tend to give so much away that when something like this comes along, it’s a little refreshing. Let’s see if the official synopsis can shed some light on things.

After losing her job and imploding her latest dysfunctional relationship, Olive (Amanda Crew) flees the city for the weekend, escaping to the countryside for some peace and self-reflection. She rents an ornate country house from an eccentric widower named Harvey (Robert Patrick). Soon two generations collide with terrifying results as Olive awakens Harvey’s homicidal tendencies and is plunged into a blood-soaked fight for her life. More than your average slasher film, TONE-DEAF provides a dark critique of the bizarre cultural and political climate that currently exists.

Okay, sure. But where does the weird surreal imagery fit in? And just where is this all leading? I guess we’ll have to see the movie to learn the truth. Tone-Deaf hails from writer-director Richard Bates Jr., the mind behind under-the-radar horror curiosities Excision, Suburban Gothic, and Trash Fire. The footage in this trailer looks to be very much in line with those previous films, which is a good thing if you’re a fan of Bates, and not such a good thing if you’re not.

Tone Deaf, starring Robert Patrick, Amanda Crew, Hayley Marie Norman, Johnny Pemberton, Nancy Linehan Charles, AnnaLynne McCord, Keisha Castle-Hughes, with Ray Wise and Kim Delaney, arrives In Theaters and On Demand on August 23, 2019.