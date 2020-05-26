Tom Cruise has found a filmmaker to accompany him to outer space: Doug Liman. Liman, who directed Cruise in Edge of Tomorrow and American Made, is now on board the still-untitled Tom Cruise space movie that plans to really shoot in space, with the help of Elon Musk’s Space X and NASA. In fact, Liman has been involved since the beginning, coming up with the idea with Cruise and even penning the first draft of the script.

Deadline has the news that Doug Liman is directing the Tom Cruise space movie – you know, the one that will actually be filmed in space. Cruise has been keen to blast off for some time now, at one point coming close to starring in a space movie directed by James Cameron that would have Cruise and Cameron really heading off-planet onto the International Space Station. That project never took flight, but earlier this month it was revealed that Cruise would be headed to space after all. And now we know who will be directing him up there.

There are no plot details to speak of this moment, and it’s safe to assume that no matter what the plot of this thing ends up being, it’s bound to garner plenty of attention. How could it not? Tom Cruise is really going to space to film it. This all seems par for the course for Cruise, an actor who has spent the majority of the latter half of his career taking on roles – mostly in the Mission: Impossible franchise – that have him performing dangerous, even deadly stunts. Mission: Impossible – Fallout had him performing a real HALO jump, flying a real helicopter, and even breaking his ankle during a scene that had the actor jumping between rooftops.

Whatever you want to say about Cruise, I’m a sucker for his crazy stunts, so I’m all-in on the idea of him literally going into space to make a space movie. That said, I sure wish a more exciting filmmaker were helming the whole thing. No offense to Doug Liman – he’s fine! I just can’t help but think of how much more enticing this would all be if James Cameron were still the guy set to direct.

But as Deadline reports, Cruise and Liman “are collaborators and pals who are both pilots and bonded over an adventurous spirit,” which helped them bond over this entire idea. There’s no word yet on when all of this is going to happen, but Cruise and Liman are both committed to making it a reality, someday in the not-too-distant future.