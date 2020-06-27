Christopher Nolan‘s Tenet and Disney’s remake of Mulan have been pushed back into August, which has shaken up how soon movie theaters will be reopening. That means several more movies are shifting their release dates too. The thriller Unhinged starring Russell Crowe and the return of Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in Bill and Ted Face the Music have each been pushed back slightly, but Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse starring Michael B. Jordan has been delayed four months to early in 2021.

First up, Solstice Studios was trying to make waves my beating Tenet to theaters as one of the first new movies to arrive on the big screen in July. The movie was slated to arrive in theaters on July 10, but now that Tenet has been pushed back to August 12, The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Unhinged is taking the movie’s old release date of July 31, 2020.

Unhinged, directed by Derrick Borte (American Dreamer), finds a mother (Caren Pistorius) who honked her horn at the wrong guy in traffic. Her day turns into a nightmare as a rage-fueled driver (Russell Crowe) makes her life a living hell as he stalks her and threatens her life at every turn.

Meanwhile, since Tenet and Mulan have invaded August with new release dates, one of the movies that has been set for release in August for a long time is shifting back slightly. Bill and Ted Face the Music, the long-gestating follow-up to Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey, was previously slated for August 14, but now it will arrive two weeks later on August 28, 2020. The update was buried at the bottom of The Hollywood Reporter‘s news about Mulan‘s delay.

Bill and Ted Face the Music is directed by Dean Parisot and finds the titular duo still unable to fulfill their rock and roll destiny. When a visitor from the future reveals that only their song can save the world, they’ll need help from their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

Finally, Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse starring Michael B. Jordan has vacated the previously set fall release on October 2, and Deadline reports the movie directed by Stefano Sollima will instead arrive on February 26, 2021. The release date shift doesn’t actually have anything to do with Tenet being bumped back two weeks recently. Instead, it’s mostly because Wonder Woman 1984 shifted back to October 2. But since that move was a reaction to Tenet being delayed the first time, I guess it’s all connected anyway.

Without Remorse is based on Tom Clancy’s novel of the same name and follows Michael B. Jordan as recurring character John Clark, a Navy SEAL who goes on a path to avenge his wife’s murder only to find himself inside of a larger conspiracy.