Calling all Elgortheads and Fansels! Everyone’s favorite boy Ansel Elgort has a new project! The Baby Driver star will lead Tokyo Vice, a new series for the upcoming WarnerMedia streaming service. Elgort will play a reporter embedded with the Tokyo Metropolitan Police. This is Elgort’s first TV-related role. More on the Tokyo Vice series below.

The pieces of the puzzle are starting to come together for the WarnerMedia streaming service. Yesterday we got word that the upcoming platform would probably cost subscribers around $16-$17 per month, and bundle in HBO and Cinemax. Now we have word on one of the original programs being created for the service: Tokyo Vice, which will star Ansel Elgort. Per Variety, the actor will play “Jake Adelstein, an American journalist who embeds himself into the Tokyo Vice police squad to reveal corruption. The series will chronicle Jake’s daily descent into the neon soaked underbelly of Tokyo, where nothing, and no one is truly what or who they seem.”

Tokyo Vice is based on the non-fiction book of the same name, written by the real Jake Adelstein. Here’s the book’s full synopsis:

Jake Adelstein is the only American journalist ever to have been admitted to the insular Tokyo Metropolitan Police Press Club, where for twelve years he covered the dark side of Japan: extortion, murder, human trafficking, fiscal corruption, and of course, the yakuza. But when his final scoop exposed a scandal that reverberated all the way from the neon soaked streets of Tokyo to the polished Halls of the FBI and resulted in a death threat for him and his family, Adelstein decided to step down. Then, he fought back. In Tokyo Vice he delivers an unprecedented look at Japanese culture and searing memoir about his rise from cub reporter to seasoned journalist with a price on his head.

This sounds promising, although it also sounds like a show where someone, somewhere, felt a white guy was needed to tell an Eastern-based story. Of course, this is based on a true account, so there’s that. J.T. Rogers will write series, with Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12, Marvel Studios’ upcoming Shang-Chi) directing. John Lesher, Emily Gerson Saines, and our beautiful baby boy himself, Elgort, will serve as executive producers.

While this is Elgort’s first dip into the waters of TV, he’s not giving up on movies. He’ll next be seen in The Goldfinch, and he’s set to star in Steven Spielberg’s big remake of West Side Story. The future belongs to Ansel!