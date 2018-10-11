Matthew McConaughey will be headlining Guy Ritchie‘s return to the crime caper in the aptly-named Toff Guys. Joining McConaughey in the Toff Guys cast is Kate Beckinsale and Crazy Rich Asians breakout Henry Golding.

After he returns from a trip to a whole new world with the Disney live-action remake of Aladdin, Ritchie is going back to the British gangster film with Toff Guys. Ritchie, who made his name with gritty gangster films like Snatch and Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels has found the stars for his new crime caper in Matthew McConaughey, Kate Beckinsale, and Henry Golding.

The cast of Toff Guys was announced by Miramax CEO Bill Block who in a press release confirmed that the three had signed on to star in the new film co-written by Ritchie with Marn Davies and Ivan Atkinson.

Here is the logline for Toff Guys:

TOFF GUYS will explore the collision between old money European wealth and the modern marijuana industrial complex with new gang entrants swarming. Ritchie’s signature visual cocktail will be served with an abundance of fun.

“McConaughey as the inside outsider with Henry and Kate will make for a thrilling Guy Ritchie ride,” Block described of the stars’ characters.

As the one American in the cast of a film that will follow “old money European wealth” and probably be set in the U.K., I have to wonder if McConaughey will put on a British accent. The Oscar-winning actor has only really performed in his natural Texan drawl, even in his most acclaimed roles in True Detective and Dallas Buyers Club. So the question remains: is Toff Guys a true return to the British caper for Ritchie that will require McConaughey to don a British accent? Will McConaughey be able to pull off a British accent? It’s a toff call.

Beckinsale remains an underrated talent in all of her recent roles, particularly the unexpectedly hilarious period satire Love & Friendship, but I’ll be glad to see her take on a gritty modern-day role. And Golding is a natural charmer, stealing hearts with his megawatt smile in both Crazy Rich Asians and A Simple Favor. He’s a rising star, and it’ll be great to see him take on a slightly seedier role.

Toff Guys is set to start shooting this fall in the England. Miramax has not yet set a release date for the film.