It takes a certain combination of determination, hard work, and talent to become a luminary in two separate fields, but Todd McFarlane has done it. The comic book creator and toy guru was one of the most lauded comic book artists of the 1990s, wowing readers with his work on Marvel’s The Amazing Spider-Man and launching his own title, Spawn, under Image Comics, which he helped found. He’s experienced some highs and lows since then, and a Todd McFarlane documentary is set to chronicle it all on SYFY this Saturday night. Check out the trailer below.

Todd McFarlane Documentary Trailer

Let’s address something right off the bat: anyone who utters the phrase, “I start corporations out of anger” without a shred of irony is obviously coming from a place of immense privilege. McFarlane may have come from humble beginnings, but this documentary depicts the career trajectory of one of the biggest names in the comic book and toy industries, and I can absolutely see how some people might not be super sympathetic to this type of rise and fall story about a super rich white dude right now. (That issue is underscored even more when many would-be viewers have suffered devastating financial hardships thanks to COVID-19.)

But putting that element aside, Todd McFarlane: Like Hell I Won’t looks like it could be an entertaining exploration of McFarlane’s dizzying, multi-pronged career. Here’s the official description:

Todd McFarlane: Like Hell I Won’t spotlights the life and career of industry rebel Todd McFarlane, CEO of McFarlane Toys, President of Image Comics and Legendary Artist (Spawn, Venom). From record-breaking artist to adult collectible tycoon, the documentary provides an exclusive in-depth view behind the creative mastermind of Spawn and some of Marvel Comics’ most well-known artwork — and illustrates McFarlane’s struggles to navigate and upend the status quo in the comic and toy industries.

This is the first original documentary from SYFY Wire, and McFarlane will appear on a panel during this week’s Comic-Con@Home on Thursday to promote the release. Todd McFarlane: Like Hell I Won’t has its world premiere on July 25, 2020 at 11:00 P.M. ET/PT, and will also be available on SYFY’s YouTube page, SYFY.com, on demand, and through NBC Universal’s OneApp.

This isn’t the first documentary with McFarlane as the primary subject. In 2000, he was featured in the Canadian documentary Devil You Know: Inside the Mind of Todd McFarlane, which you can watch below: