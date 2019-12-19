What happens after the happy ending? Not many rom-coms answer that, but we get to find out whether things remain rosy for Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. The sequel to Netflix’s 2018 mega-hit To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, P.S. I Still Love You is based on the sequel novel by Jenny Han, and follows Lara Jean and Peter as they try their hands at a real relationship. Watch the To All the Boys PS I Still Love You trailer.

To All the Boys PS I Still Love You Trailer

“I promise, I am not going to break your heart,” Lara Jean and Peter tell each other, in an exchange that’s certainly not an all an omen for their relationship. Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are back in the roles that made them Instagram stars, and are as adorable as ever. Look at them! Going on real dates, eating cotton candy, killing us with cuteness. Nothing could go wrong, right? Wrong. Enter: John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), Lara Jean’s middle school crush and one of the recipients of her old letters who just wants to be friends again. Or does he?

Michael Fimognari takes over directing duties from Susan Johnson, while Sofia Alvarez and J. Mills Goodloe pen the script. To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You also stars Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish, John Corbett, Sarayu Blue, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur, Emilija Baranc, Trezzo Mahoro, and Holland Taylor.

Here is the synopsis for To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You:

It’s a new year and Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) are no longer pretending to be a couple. They ARE a couple. And, as Lara Jean navigates a trove of official firsts with Peter — her first real kiss, her first real date, her first Valentine’s Day — she finds herself leaning more on Kitty and Margot (Anna Cathcart and Janel Parrish), Chris (Madeleine Arthur), and an unexpected new confidant, Stormy (Holland Taylor), to help her manage the complex emotions that come with this new chapter of balancing a relationship and figuring out her authentic self. But when John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), another recipient of one of Lara Jean’s old love letters, enters her life again she must rely on herself more than ever as she’s confronted with her first real dilemma: Can a girl be in love with two boys at once?

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You will hit Netflix on February 12, 2020.