The loving don’t stop for To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, which Netflix quickly granted a sequel after the teen romantic-comedy starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo became a surprise smash hit in 2018. Today, Netflix has revealed the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel release date which, fittingly, comes right before Valentine’s Day. The sequel, titled To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, premieres on Netflix in February 2020. But the announcement came with its own postscript: a third and final To All the Boys film is already in production.

Author Jenny Han, whose To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before novels were the basis for the Netflix hit, revealed on Twitter the release date for To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, based on the second novel in her series. In the Twitter video, stars Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, and new cast member Jordan Fisher (who plays Lara Jean’s newest love interest) appear onscreen holding poster-board cards with a message for fans.

“You guys have been so supportive, and loving, and patient,” the cards read. “So let’s just say, our movie is coming soon! To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You premieres February 12.”

But the message came with own postscript, which came after Centineo broke out his trademark “whoa, whoa, whoa,” of course. “The third film, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean is in production!” Condor revealed in a final card.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, which premiered in August of 2018, starred Condor and Centineo as teens Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky, who fall in love after they strike up a fake relationship. The film became a viral success, launching the careers of the adorable Condor and Centineo, both of whom have become bonafide social media heartthrobs. The sequel introduces some troubles for Lara Jean and Peter, in the form of Fischer’s hunky John Ambrose McClaren.

Here is the official Amazon description for the To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You novel:

Lara Jean didn’t expect to really fall for Peter. She and Peter were just pretending. Except suddenly they weren’t. Now Lara Jean is more confused than ever. When another boy from her past returns to her life, Lara Jean’s feelings for him return too. Can a girl be in love with two boys at once? In this charming and heartfelt sequel to the New York Times bestseller To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, we see first love through the eyes of the unforgettable Lara Jean. Love is never easy, but maybe that’s part of what makes it so amazing.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You will debut on Netflix on February 12, 2020.