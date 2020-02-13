Netflix is practicing the art of seduction ahead of Valentine’s Day. The streaming giant is courting new subscribers by making one of its biggest hits of 2018, the teen rom-com sensation To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, available to watch for free for non-subscribers. It’s part of a strategy to lure in new subscribers who want to watch the equally gushing sequel To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, which debuted on Netflix yesterday.

Love is in the air! To celebrate, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is available for anyone without a Netflix account to watch through March 9! pic.twitter.com/mLuHcxlvh7 — Netflix US (@netflix) February 11, 2020

With the streaming field growing increasingly crowded with the emergence of new competitors like Disney+, Apple TV+, and soon HBO Max — not to mention the dozens of network streaming services like Peacock and CBS All Access — it’s no surprise that Netflix is turning its focus back to getting new subscribers. According to The Verge, the U.S. audience is a priority for the streaming giant, even though growth in the country has slowed.

The company only added 550,000 subscribers in the U.S. and Canada last quarter, according to its latest earnings call, likely because of its price hike last year. Netflix expects to add even fewer subscribers in the first quarter of 2020 because of “slightly elevated churn levels,” which refers to subscribers canceling their subscriptions to look to other services. As we see in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, love is a battlefield, but streaming is a war zone.