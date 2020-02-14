What happens after happily ever after? A lot of growing up, according to To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You star Lana Condor. The naive protagonist of the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before will write her final letter with To All the Boys 3, which has already wrapped filming, according to Condor.

But after all the rom-com shenanigans that Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky went through in the past two films, where does that leave them in the third and final To All the Boys film? Condor teased what Lara Jean will be going through and the growing up she does in her senior year of high school, with new To All the Boys 3 details.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Condor teased a few To All the Boys 3 details about Lara Jean’s romantic and personal journey.

“I definitely think that she’s grown from the first one, but she’s still finding herself, and as all of us humans do, we continue to find ourselves for the rest of our lives,” she said of the romance book-loving high schooler. The second film, which adapted Jenny Han’s P.S. I Still Love You, the second book in her To All the Boys series, picked up with Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky now officially dating. But Lara Jean’s insecurities start to thwart their happy relationship — not to mention her flirtation with former crush, the sensitive John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher) — in sequel that offered an oft-frustrating but refreshing look at what happens after happily ever after.

But Lara Jean still has a lot of growing up to do in the third film, which has just wrapped filming and is based off of Han’s 2017 book Always and Forever, Lara Jean. It won’t just be romantic growth, Condor teased to THR, but personal growth:

“It’s her senior year, so she’s trying to figure out actually what she’s going to do for her future, like making choices for what’s right for you versus what you want in the moment because you want to stay with someone. That’s super difficult, right? What I can say is she faces some real, real life choices. What I love about the third movie is she fully comes into her own. It’s a full beginning, middle, end, and for me, that was great as an actor because I had all the time in the world to play and to grow and to feel good with the way that we ended things.”

It sounds like the love triangle between Lara Jean, Peter, and John Ambrose isn’t quite over with, despite Lara Jean choosing Peter at the end of P.S. I Still Love You. But I hope that the film won’t stretch out the love triangle, and instead focus on Lara Jean’s coming-of-age, and wrestling with her future. The To All the Boys films are well-established as rom-com fluff, but it’d be interesting to see the film’s realistically deal with the idea of dating the high school jock, and how the ideal of dating the dreamy high school boyfriend doesn’t always last forever.

No release date has been set for the yet-untitled To All the Boys 3. To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is now streaming on Netflix.