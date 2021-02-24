It’s a 30 Rock reunion! And a Mad Men reunion. And technically, a Modern Love reunion? Tina Fey and Jon Hamm are set to reunite, after the actor guest-starred in Fey’s sitcom 30 Rock, in Maggie Moore(s), a new dark comedy from Hamm’s Mad Men co-star John Slattery.

Deadline reports that Hamm and Fey have both signed on to star in Maggie Moore(s), Sterling’s dark comedy that takes place in a “dusty desert town where nothing ever happens, as a police chief is suddenly faced with the back-to-back murders of two women with the same name.”

Collider reports that Fey plays the lonely neighbor of a local businessman eager to get rid of his wife, but there are no details on who Hamm will be playing. Considering Hamm’s star power, it’s likely he’ll play the police chief who, per Collider, strikes up a flirtation with Fey’s character as he investigates the bizarre crimes. This would be the logical casting, especially since the pair had good chemistry on 30 Rock. But the Wild Mountain Thyme actor has shown a knack for surprising us, frequently choosing to play against his square-jawed type in the aftermath of Mad Men with outright villainous roles in titles like Good Omens or Baby Driver. It would be great fun to see Hamm play a shady, potentially murderous local businessman in a dark comedy, but we’ll have to see how it pans out.

At the very least, it will be fun to see these three teaming up again. Hamm is doing double the reunions on Maggie Moore(s), re-teaming with old 30 Rock flame Fey and partnering up with his former Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce coworker Slattery. On the other side of things, Fey and Slattery reunite after starring together in Amazon’s Modern Love. And Hamm has earned four of his 16 Emmy nominations working on Fey’s projects, flexing his comedy chops in roles like the cult leader Richard Wayne Gary Wayne on Fey’s Netflix series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, though Fey won’t be taking a creative role in Maggie Moore(s).

Maggie Moore(s) is Slattery’s second feature film as director after helming the 2014 crime drama God’s Pocket, which starred Philip Seymour Hoffman, John Turturro, Richard Jenkins and Mad Men‘s Christina Hendricks. It received mostly negative reviews from critics, but perhaps a pivot toward dark comedy might better serve Slattery. The script for this one is written by Paul Bernbaum (Hollywoodland) and Slattery will produce alongside Cary Woods (Scream) and Vincent Newman (We’re the Millers), as well as Ross Kohn and Nancy Leopardi. Contentious Media has agreed to finance the film.