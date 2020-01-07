Dozens of directors are making the jump to streaming, with more options for auteurs to push the envelope or get an unlimited budget for a passion project. Tom McCarthy, the director of the powerful Oscar-winning film Spotlight, is joining that group to direct…a Disney+ movie. McCarthy directs the family film Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, based on the book series of the same name by Stephan Pastis. While the title may raise some eyebrows, the fantasy movie is actually set to make its Sundance premiere. Watch the Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made trailer.

Timmy Failure Mistakes Were Made Trailer

Meet Timmy, a boy with a permanent scowl on his face and a very unfortunate last name. Played by Winslow Fegley, this quirky young boy is the title character of Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, a whimsical comedy from Tom McCarthy, the director best known for helming prestige dramas like Spotlight and The Station Agent. Timmy Failure undoubtedly seems an odd choice for McCarthy, with the misadventures of an oddball boy who solves mysteries with his 1,500-pound polar bear partner a far cry from the independent dramas he’s done before. But the film does seem promising, with the trailer giving off more of a whimsical indie drama feeling than that of the usual Disney family films.

Timmy Failure will be making its debut at Sundance before it hist streaming, premiering at the “Kids” section of the festival in cooperation with Utah Film Center.

Here is the synopsis for Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made:

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Tom McCarthy, Disney+’s “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made,” based on the best-selling book of the same name, follows the hilarious exploits of our quirky, deadpan hero, Timmy Failure, who, along with his 1,500-pound polar bear partner Total, operates Total Failure Inc., a Portland detective agency. An elementary school oddball, the clueless but confident Timmy (Winslow Fegley) must navigate the world of adults around him, including his overburdened mother (Ophelia Lovibond), her well-meaning boyfriend (Kyle Bornheimer), his teacher/nemesis (Wallace Shawn) and a school-mandated guidance counselor (Craig Robinson), all in his quest to become the best detective in the world.

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made will debut on Disney+ on February 7, 2020 following a Sundance premiere later this month.