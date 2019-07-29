Tigers Are Not Afraid caused a commotion on the festival circuit, but it was unclear when general U.S. audiences might get a chance to see it. Thankfully, Shudder came to the rescue and will be releasing the flick this summer. And when a film has the likes of Stephen King, Neil Gaiman and Guillermo del Toro singing its praises, it’s probably a film worth checking out. The film arrives in theaters this August, and there’s a new trailer to get you excited about what’s in store. Watch the Tigers Are Not Afraid trailer below.

Tigers Are Not Afraid Trailer

I have yet to see Issa López‘s Tigers Are Not Afraid, but I’ve heard nothing but great things about it. The movie began a festival run at Fantastic Fest, where it was met with wide acclaim. The festival run continued, but after a while, it seemed as if the movie would never open in the U.S. Thankfully, we’ll have a chance to catch it when it opens in select U.S. and Canadian theaters this August. On August 23, 2019, the film will play in New York City, Los Angeles, and Toronto via theatrical partner Variance Films, with an expansion to follow in September, prior to the film’s debut on horror streaming service Shudder. Here’s the synopsis:

A haunting horror fairytale set against the backdrop of Mexico’s devastating drug wars, TIGERS ARE NOT AFRAID follows a group of orphaned children armed with three magical wishes, running from the ghosts that haunt them and the cartel that murdered their parents. Filmmaker Issa López creates a world that recalls the early films of Guillermo del Toro, imbued with her own gritty urban spin on magical realism to conjure a wholly unique experience that audiences will not soon forget.

“The stories of these children fighting for survival just across the border, and the dreams and nightmares that follow them, is one that needs to be told now more than ever,” said López. “Fantasy and horror are sometimes the best vehicles to tell the most vital stories. With TIGERS, I set out to do just that… and in putting it on the screen Shudder is letting this story be heard. I couldn’t be happier or prouder.”

“Tigers Are Not Afraid is a beautiful, haunting film by the amazing Issa López and easily one of the most moving horror movies we’ve ever seen,” added Craig Engler, Shudder GM. “We’ve worked closely with Issa every step of the way to make sure her amazing film gets the best release possible, and we’re excited audiences will be able to experience her remarkable vision in theaters.”