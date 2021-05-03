Here’s something groundbreaking for you comedy fans: HBO is going to release the first-ever fully animated stand-up special. I’m not entirely sure how that even works, but the special comes from Tig Notaro. Notaro selected Six Point Harness, whose credits include Hair Love, Lazor Wulf, Guava Island, and Waffles + Mochi, to produce the animation for the special.

Tig Notaro, who has a role in the upcoming Zack Snyder zombie heist flick Army of the Dead, is set to lead an animated stand-up special on HBO this summer. By all accounts, this is the first-ever fully-animated stand-up special, so it’s kind of a big deal. Ellen DeGeneres serves as an executive producer on the animated stand-up special, marking the third collaboration between Notaro and DeGeneres. DeGeneres executive produced Notaro’s Netflix special Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here in 2018 and Notaro co-directed DeGeneres’s Netflix special, Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable the same year. Now, they hope to create a “groundbreaking new stand-up special in a way that no one has ever done one before.”

The special is written by Tig Notaro; directed by Greg Franklin; executive produced by Tig Notaro, Thomas Ouellette, Hunter Seidman, Ellen DeGeneres, Jeff Kleeman, Greg Franklin, Brendan Burch; produced by Rachel Abarbanell; animation by Six Point Harness, Inc; produced for HBO by Ellen DeGeneres’ A Very Good Production and Tig Notaro’s ZeroDollarsandZeroSense productions.

“After having had the pleasure of seeing bits and pieces of my comedy animated over the years by some talented artists, I became DRAWN to the idea of creating a fully animated hour,” said Notaro. “Stand-up can be a very solitary art form, so combining it with a collaborative years-long creative effort was such a joyful experience. I’m so proud of this special and can’t wait for everyone to be fully vaccinated watching with their Nana.”

“I’m so excited for everyone to see Tig’s new special,” added DeGeneres. “I told her since it was animated that we should have Dory in it, but she awkwardly changed the subject. But it’s still hilarious..”

Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, said: “Tig is truly an original and this animated special solidifies her status as an artist who constantly transcends expectations. We’re so excited to have her back on HBO with this fresh take on stand-up.”

I must confess here that I am completely unfamiliar with Notaro’s stand-up. I know who she is, of course, but I’ve never actually watched her perform. That said, I’m very curious about this one just because of the animation factor. Hopefully we’ll learn more about it soon.