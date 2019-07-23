TIFF 2019 Special and Gala Presentations Include ‘Joker’, ‘Knives Out’, ‘Jojo Rabbit’, and More
Posted on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019 by Chris Evangelista
The first 2019 Toronto International Film Festival announcements are here, and they don’t disappoint. The special and gala presentation titles include Todd Phillips‘s Joker, Rian Johnson‘s Knives Out, Taika Waititi‘s Jojo Rabbit, and many more. The Toronto International Film Festival runs from September 5 through September 15, 2019. See the full TIFF 2019 gala presentation line-up below, along with the special presentation titles.
Here it comes, kids: festival season. The time of year when film fans go gaga over screenings of films destined to either become all-time classics, or utterly forgettable drivel that will go straight to streaming. TIFF just sent out its first wave of titles, and I have to say I’m impressed. I’ve been covering TIFF for a few years now, and this is one of the more exciting special and gala presentation lineups I can remember. We’re talking new films from Bong Joon-ho, Taika Waititi, Marielle Heller, James Mangold, Rian Johnson, Noah Baumbach, Armando Iannucci, Steven Soderbergh, and many more. The most surprising title might be Joker, the standalone origin story starring Joaquin Phoenix as the Clown Prince of Crime. Putting that film into festival season indicates Warner Bros. thinks they have something special – even possibly award-worthy – on their hands. Here’s the line-up so far. Expect more soon.
GALAS 2019
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood Marielle Heller | USA
World Premiere
Abominable Jill Culton | USA
World Premiere
American Woman Semi Chellas | Canada
Canadian Premiere
Blackbird Roger Michell | United Kingdom
World Premiere
Clemency Chinonye Chukwu | USA
International Premiere
Ford v Ferrari James Mangold | USA
Canadian Premiere
The Goldfinch John Crowley | USA
World Premiere
Harriet Kasi Lemmons | USA
World Premiere
Hustlers Lorene Scafaria | USA
World Premiere
Joker Todd Phillips | USA
North American Premiere
Just Mercy Destin Daniel Cretton | USA
World Premiere
*Opening Night Film*
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band Daniel Roher | Canada
World Premiere
Ordinary Love Lisa Barros D’Sa, Glenn Leyburn | United Kingdom
World Premiere
*Closing Night Film*
Radioactive Marjane Satrapi | United Kingdom
World Premiere
The Sky Is Pink Shonali Bose | India
World Premiere
The Song of Names François Girard | Canada
World Premiere
True History of the Kelly Gang Justin Kurzel | Australia
World Premiere
Western Stars Thom Zimny, Bruce Springsteen | USA
World Premiere
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS 2019
A Herdade Tiago Guedes | Portugal
North American Premiere
Bad Education Cory Finley | USA
World Premiere
Coming Home Again Wayne Wang | USA/South Korea
World Premiere
Dolemite Is My Name Craig Brewer | USA
World Premiere
Ema Pablo Larraín | Chile
North American Premiere
Endings, Beginnings Drake Doremus | USA
World Premiere
Frankie Ira Sachs | France/Portugal
North American Premiere
The Friend Gabriela Cowperthwaite | USA
World Premiere
Greed Michael Winterbottom | United Kingdom
World Premiere
Guest of Honour Atom Egoyan | Canada
North American Premiere
Heroic Losers (La odisea de los giles) Sebastian Borensztein | Argentina/Spain
International Premiere
Honey Boy Alma Har’el | USA
International Premiere
Hope Gap William Nicholson | United Kingdom
World Premiere
How to Build a Girl Coky Giedroyc | United Kingdom
World Premiere
*Opening Special Presentations Film*
I Am Woman Unjoo Moon | Australia
World Premiere
Jojo Rabbit Taika Waititi | USA
World Premiere
Judy Rupert Goold | United Kingdom
Canadian Premiere
Knives Out Rian Johnson | USA
World Premiere
La Belle Époque Nicolas Bedos | France
North American Premiere
The Laundromat Steven Soderbergh | USA
North American Premiere
The Lighthouse Robert Eggers | USA
North American Premiere
Marriage Story Noah Baumbach | USA
Canadian Premiere
Military Wives Peter Cattaneo | United Kingdom
World Premiere
Motherless Brooklyn Edward Norton | USA
International Premiere
No.7 Cherry Lane Yonfan | Hong Kong
North American Premiere
The Other Lamb Malgorzata Szumowska | Belgium/Ireland/USA
World Premiere
Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar | Spain
Canadian Premiere
The Painted Bird Václav Marhoul | Czech Republic/Ukraine/Slovakia
North American Premiere
Parasite (Gisaengchung) Bong Joon-ho | South Korea
Canadian Premiere
Pelican Blood (Pelikanblut) Katrin Gebbe | Germany/Bulgaria
North American Premiere
The Personal History of David Copperfield Armando Iannucci | United Kingdom
World Premiere
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Portrait de la jeune fille en feu) Céline Sciamma | France
Canadian Premiere
The Report Scott Z. Burns | USA
International Premiere
Saturday Fiction (Lan Xin Da Ju Yuan) Lou Ye | China
North American Premiere
The Two Popes Fernando Meirelles | USA/United Kingdom/Italy/Argentina
Canadian Premiere
Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie | USA
International Premiere
Weathering With You Makoto Shinkai | Japan
North American Premiere
While at War (Mientras Dure La Guerra) Alejandro Amenábar | Spain/Argentina
World Premiere