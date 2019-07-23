The first 2019 Toronto International Film Festival announcements are here, and they don’t disappoint. The special and gala presentation titles include Todd Phillips‘s Joker, Rian Johnson‘s Knives Out, Taika Waititi‘s Jojo Rabbit, and many more. The Toronto International Film Festival runs from September 5 through September 15, 2019. See the full TIFF 2019 gala presentation line-up below, along with the special presentation titles.

Here it comes, kids: festival season. The time of year when film fans go gaga over screenings of films destined to either become all-time classics, or utterly forgettable drivel that will go straight to streaming. TIFF just sent out its first wave of titles, and I have to say I’m impressed. I’ve been covering TIFF for a few years now, and this is one of the more exciting special and gala presentation lineups I can remember. We’re talking new films from Bong Joon-ho, Taika Waititi, Marielle Heller, James Mangold, Rian Johnson, Noah Baumbach, Armando Iannucci, Steven Soderbergh, and many more. The most surprising title might be Joker, the standalone origin story starring Joaquin Phoenix as the Clown Prince of Crime. Putting that film into festival season indicates Warner Bros. thinks they have something special – even possibly award-worthy – on their hands. Here’s the line-up so far. Expect more soon.

GALAS 2019

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood Marielle Heller | USA

World Premiere

Abominable Jill Culton | USA

World Premiere

American Woman Semi Chellas | Canada

Canadian Premiere

Blackbird Roger Michell | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Clemency Chinonye Chukwu | USA

International Premiere

Ford v Ferrari James Mangold | USA

Canadian Premiere

The Goldfinch John Crowley | USA

World Premiere

Harriet Kasi Lemmons | USA

World Premiere

Hustlers Lorene Scafaria | USA

World Premiere

Joker Todd Phillips | USA

North American Premiere

Just Mercy Destin Daniel Cretton | USA

World Premiere

*Opening Night Film*

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band Daniel Roher | Canada

World Premiere

Ordinary Love Lisa Barros D’Sa, Glenn Leyburn | United Kingdom

World Premiere

*Closing Night Film*

Radioactive Marjane Satrapi | United Kingdom

World Premiere

The Sky Is Pink Shonali Bose | India

World Premiere

The Song of Names François Girard | Canada

World Premiere

True History of the Kelly Gang Justin Kurzel | Australia

World Premiere

Western Stars Thom Zimny, Bruce Springsteen | USA

World Premiere

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS 2019

A Herdade Tiago Guedes | Portugal

North American Premiere

Bad Education Cory Finley | USA

World Premiere

Coming Home Again Wayne Wang | USA/South Korea

World Premiere

Dolemite Is My Name Craig Brewer | USA

World Premiere

Ema Pablo Larraín | Chile

North American Premiere

Endings, Beginnings Drake Doremus | USA

World Premiere

Frankie Ira Sachs | France/Portugal

North American Premiere

The Friend Gabriela Cowperthwaite | USA

World Premiere

Greed Michael Winterbottom | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Guest of Honour Atom Egoyan | Canada

North American Premiere

Heroic Losers (La odisea de los giles) Sebastian Borensztein | Argentina/Spain

International Premiere

Honey Boy Alma Har’el | USA

International Premiere

Hope Gap William Nicholson | United Kingdom

World Premiere

How to Build a Girl Coky Giedroyc | United Kingdom

World Premiere

*Opening Special Presentations Film*

I Am Woman Unjoo Moon | Australia

World Premiere

Jojo Rabbit Taika Waititi | USA

World Premiere

Judy Rupert Goold | United Kingdom

Canadian Premiere

Knives Out Rian Johnson | USA

World Premiere

La Belle Époque Nicolas Bedos | France

North American Premiere

The Laundromat Steven Soderbergh | USA

North American Premiere

The Lighthouse Robert Eggers | USA

North American Premiere

Marriage Story Noah Baumbach | USA

Canadian Premiere

Military Wives Peter Cattaneo | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Motherless Brooklyn Edward Norton | USA

International Premiere

No.7 Cherry Lane Yonfan | Hong Kong

North American Premiere

The Other Lamb Malgorzata Szumowska | Belgium/Ireland/USA

World Premiere

Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar | Spain

Canadian Premiere

The Painted Bird Václav Marhoul | Czech Republic/Ukraine/Slovakia

North American Premiere

Parasite (Gisaengchung) Bong Joon-ho | South Korea

Canadian Premiere

Pelican Blood (Pelikanblut) Katrin Gebbe | Germany/Bulgaria

North American Premiere

The Personal History of David Copperfield Armando Iannucci | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Portrait de la jeune fille en feu) Céline Sciamma | France

Canadian Premiere

The Report Scott Z. Burns | USA

International Premiere

Saturday Fiction (Lan Xin Da Ju Yuan) Lou Ye | China

North American Premiere

The Two Popes Fernando Meirelles | USA/United Kingdom/Italy/Argentina

Canadian Premiere

Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie | USA

International Premiere

Weathering With You Makoto Shinkai | Japan

North American Premiere

While at War (Mientras Dure La Guerra) Alejandro Amenábar | Spain/Argentina

World Premiere