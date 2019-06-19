Tick, Tick… Boom!, the directorial debut of multi-hyphenate Lin-Manuel Miranda, has found a home: Netflix. The streaming service scored the rights to Miranda’s film adaptation of the Jonathan Larson musical. In addition to the distribution news, it’s also being reported that Andrew Garfield is the top choice to star in the film.

Variety is reporting that Netflix won a heated bidding war for the Tick, Tick… Boom! movie rights. The film marks the feature directorial debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda, who apparently won’t stop until he’s doing literally everything. Tick Tick… Boom! “is set in 1990 and tells the story of Jon, an aspiring theater composer who is waiting tables in New York City while writing Superbia — which he hopes will be the next great American musical and finally give him his big break. Jon is also feeling pressure from his girlfriend Susan, who is tired of continuing to put her life on hold for Jon’s career aspirations. Meanwhile, his best friend and roommate Michael, has given up on his creative aspirations for a high paying advertising job on Madison Avenue and is about to move out. As Jon approaches his 30th birthday, he is overcome with anxiety — wondering if his dream is worth the cost.”

Dear Evan Hansen writer Stephen Levenson penned the film’s script, and Andrew Garfield is being sought after to star – although there’s nothing in writing yet. Tick, Tick… Boom! was originally written by Jonathan Larson, the award-winning creator of Rent. Larson performed it as a solo piece in 1990, but died the night before its first preview performance Off-Broadway. After his death, it was revised by David Auburn to feature three actors. Miranda has some history with Tick, Tick… Boom!, having played the lead role in a 2014 revival. Of the project, Miranda said: