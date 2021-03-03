In the new Netflix comedy Thunder Force, supervillains are an every-day thing, but now it’s time for the world’s first superhero team – and that superhero team is played by Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer. The two star as estranged friends who reunite and end up with superpowers, with comedic results. It’s the latest entry from McCarthy and husband and frequent director Ben Falcone, and whether or not that’s a good thing is up to you to decide. Watch the Thunder Force trailer below.

Thunder Force Trailer

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone seem like genuinely nice people. They’re clearly in love and they clearly love working together. Melissa McCarthy is also quite talented, and can be quite funny – and even do strong dramatic work, as is evident in her great turn in Can You Ever Forgive Me? Unfortunately, whenever McCarthy and Falcone team up for a film that Falcone directs, the results are…kind of bad. The Falcone-directed comedies that star McCarthy have yeiled nothing but lackluster results.

So far, the two have worked together on Tammy, The Boss, Life of the Party, and Superintelligence – and not a single one of those comedies has landed as well as when McCarthy works with other filmmakers. Be honest – when is the last time you thought, “I’m gonna turn on Life of the Party for a good laugh!” The answer is probably never. And you know what? That’s fine! They clearly enjoy churning out films together, and who are we to stand in the way of their happiness? Keep on doing what you do, Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone, if it makes you happy.

Thunder Force is set in a world terrorized by super-villains, but one day, a woman uncovers “the process to give superpowers to regular people. But when scientist Emily Stanton accidentally imbues her estranged best-friend with incredible abilities, the two women must become the first superhero team. Now, it is up to Thunder Force to battle the super-powered Miscreants and save Chicago from the clutches of The King.”

McCarthy and Octavia Spencer play the two friends-turned-superheroes, and they lead a cast that includes Jason Bateman, Bobby Cannavale (who just appeared with McCarthy in Superintelligence), Pom Klementieff, and Melissa Leo. Ben Falcone writes and directs. The film was originally announced to be headed to Netflix in November 2021, but now it looks like it will drop on the streaming service sooner – on April 9, 2021.