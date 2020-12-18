All hail King Valkyrie.

At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) stand on a scenic Norwegian hill surveying New Asgard, the colony inhabited by former Asgardians who survived the destruction of their home realm. Thor passes the crown to Valkyrie and says he’s going to go hang with the Guardians of the Galaxy for a while, and the formerly lone warrior reluctantly accepts that leadership role.

In a new interview, Thompson confirms that the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder will pick up with Valkyrie serving as “King of Asgard,” and she teased that it will likely feature other MCU characters that we’ve seen before.

Speaking with The Playlist, Thompson was asked if she could tease anything about Taika Waititi‘s upcoming superhero sequel. “I can tease that she’s definitely King of New Asgard when we find her,” the actress replied. “And as was the case in the last four, I would say that she’s a part of an adventure that involved Thor, in the sense that it’s called Thor: Love and Thunder. And I’d say there’s some cool stuff going on. We have some new characters; we have some folks potentially from other pockets of the MCU. And then we have some folks, maybe, that we’ve seen before.”

While comic book movie fandom tries to parse the vagueness of that quote (is this simply further confirmation that the Guardians of the Galaxy will be involved in this story, or could it be a tease about additional familiar faces that might pop up?), I want to take this opportunity to encourage everyone to add Sylvie’s Love, a swoon-worthy new romantic drama in which Thompson plays the lead role, to your Amazon Prime Video queues. The film debuts on December 23, and is a wonderful blend of old-fashioned, classical Hollywood filmmaking with a sexiness and soulfulness that feels of this moment. Thompson is terrific in it – it may be her best work yet – and the chemistry she has with co-star Nnamdi Asomugha is absolutely electric. If you’re making your own list of the best movies of 2020, don’t finalize it until you see Sylvie’s Love.