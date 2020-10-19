While movie release dates are constantly in flux, Hollywood isn’t content to just sit around waiting to start shooting new stuff. Spider-Man 3 is currently shooting in New York. Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness is expected to start shooting after that. And now, plans are underway to start shooting Thor: Love and Thunder in January.

During a recent interview with something called the Swisse Vitamins & Supply Company (via Coming Soon), Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth, revealed that plans are underway to start filming Thor: Love and Thunder in January. Writer-director Taika Waititi is currently working on the script, which is co-written by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. “[I’m] very excited to try to do something different, you know, the last three films we certainly pushed the envelope and created different versions of the character, and now people expect some dramatic changes,” said Hemsworth. “So we’ve got our work cut out in that sense.”

The January start coincides with a story we published over the summer, with Natalie Portman saying that the plan was to start “shooting in Australia in the beginning of next year.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is a bit of a break with tradition for the MCU. Up until now, Marvel has capped-out their main franchises with trilogies. But Love and Thunder will be the fourth entry in the Thor series – a series that’s had quite a transformation. For a while, the Thor movies felt like bottom-of-the-barrel stuff for the MCU. Then Taika Waititi came aboard and made Thor: Ragnarok, which embraced a more comedic angle for the God of Thunder – something that carried over into Avengers: Infinity War.

Love and Thunder is bringing back Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, who was crowned the new King of Asgard in Avengers: Endgame. The plot of Love and Thunder will involve Valkyrie trying to “find her queen.” Also returning: Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, who has been absent from the MCU since Thor: The Dark World (unused Dark World footage was repurposed for Avengers: Endgame). Jane will become the female incarnation of Thor at some point in the movie.

Also on board: Christian Bale, who is playing the villain – although it’s yet to be confirmed which particular villain Bale will be portraying. Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set to open February 11, 2022.