Did you hear there’s a new Avengers movie coming this month? No? It’s not like they’ve been advertising it or anything. Just around the corner, we’ve got Avengers: Endgame bringing an end to The Infinity Saga. But after that, we don’t have an official slate of movies that has been announced by Marvel Studios. Of course, that doesn’t mean Marvel isn’t hard at work getting their slate together. Not only do we have a good idea of the movies that will be shooting in the next couple years, but Kevin Feige recently teased a five-year plan for the next era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And now we have one more movie revealed that might be part of the line-up: Thor 4.

Thor: Ragnarok star Tessa Thompson has been making the press rounds for the indie Little Woods (watch the trailer here). Inevitably, she was asked about the future of her character Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Funnily enough, she wasn’t able to divulge anything about her character’s role in Avengers: Endgame, but what she did offer up does seem to act as a bit of a spoiler for at least one of the characters in that movie. Thompson told The Los Angeles Times:

“I heard that a pitch has happened for [another “Thor” film]. I don’t know how real that intel is, but I hear that the pitch has happened. I think the idea is Taika [Waititi, who directed ‘Ragnarok’] would come back.”

It doesn’t sound like Thompson is just grabbing random rumors off the internet. So if she’s hearing about a pitch for Thor 4, then it’s probably much more legitimate than someone on Reddit posting the rumor. That likely means Chris Hemsworth‘s Asgardian character will survive the events of Avengers: Endgame, unless Marvel Studios intends on telling a story from sometime in the character’s past, which seems counter-intuitive. That’s especially true if Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi is being brought back to direct. The filmmaker took Thor in an exciting, hilarious, and bold new direction, and staying on that path with the God of Thunder makes the most sense.

If Tessa Thompson is hearing about Thor 4, that likely means Valkyrie will be sticking around for another adventure after Avengers: Endgame too. And if we’re lucky, Thor’s new buddies Korg and Miek will come along with them for some kind of cosmic adventure. If Thor gets his own team to traverse the galaxy, and Taika Waititi is leading the way, then we’re all in. Hell, even if we get a movie where Thor just goes back to live with his old roommate Daryl, then we’re still on board.