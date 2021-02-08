What the world needs right now is a movie where Peter Dinklage provides the voice of a “mysterious and charismatic” cartoon bear. Okay, maybe that isn’t really what the world needs right now, but we’re getting it anyway. Dinklage will produce and star in This Was Our Pact, an animated feature based on the graphic novel by Ryan Andrews. The story follows a group of friends who embark on an adventure, and at some point, part of that adventure involves a talking bear.

Variety has the scoop, reporting that Peter Dinklage will produce and lend his vocal talents to This Was Our Pact, based on the graphic novel by Ryan Andrews. Will Collins, who wrote the animated feature Wolfwalkers, is tackling the script, with the film set up as a collaboration between Estuary Films and Duncan Studios.

Here’s the graphic novel’s synopsis:

It’s the night of the annual Autumn Equinox Festival, when the town gathers to float paper lanterns down the river. Legend has it that after drifting out of sight, they’ll soar off to the Milky Way and turn into brilliant stars, but could that actually be true? This year, Ben and his classmates are determined to find out where those lanterns really go, and to ensure success in their mission, they’ve made a pact with two simple rules: No one turns for home. No one looks back. The plan is to follow the river on their bikes for as long as it takes to learn the truth, but it isn’t long before the pact is broken by all except for Ben, and (much to Ben’s disappointment) Nathaniel, the one kid who just doesn’t seem to fit in. Together, Nathaniel and Ben will travel farther than anyone has ever gone, down a winding road full of magic, wonder, and unexpected friendship*. *And a talking bear.

As mentioned above, Dinklage is voicing the talking bear. In fact, the character is described as a “mysterious and charismatic bear,” so make sure you keep that in mind. Screenwriter Will Collins had this to say regarding the project:

“I’m delighted to be a part of the team tasked with adapting ‘This Was Our Pact’ into an animated feature. Ryan Andrews created a gem of a coming-of-age story which takes the reader on a journey through a unique, mysterious and beautiful place. From the outset I knew these boys, I knew the joy and pain of their friendship, and I willed that friendship to triumph with every turn of the page. It’s a pleasure to be collaborating with Ken Duncan and the talented team at Duncan Studio and Estuary Films to bring this story to life.”

I haven’t read the graphic novel, so I have no real thoughts on the material here. That said, I can absolutely hear Peter Dinklage’s voice coming from a talking bear’s mouth, can’t you? Yes, you can.