In 1990, two men dressed as cops stole millions of dollars worth of art from a Boston museum. The art is still missing, but the cold case has revealed one of the strangest, wide-reaching conspiracy to touch the art community — one that involves the Irish and Italian mobs, and stretches across Europe and Asia. Netflix is premiering a documentary series on the subject, This is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist, which examines one of the greatest art mysteries in history. Watch the This is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist trailer below.

This is a Robbery The World’s Biggest Art Heist Trailer

Directed by Colin Barnicle and from a team that includes The Irishman producers Jane Rosenthal and Berry Welsh and sports producer Colin Barnicle and Nick Barnicle, This is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist is a four-part Netflix documentary series chronicles, well, the world’s biggest art heist. The trailer sets the stage: on March 18, 1990, 13 works of art — whose total value is worth roughly $500 million — were stole from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston by two men posing as police officers. Entering with the statement “This is a robbery,” the thieves tied up the guards and looted the museum. Over 30 years later, the case remains unsolved.

It seems like a cut-and-dry case, but the trailer only gets stranger from there. Somehow the Irish and Italian mobs may be involved, out of an elaborate bid for immunity for other crimes, while the original thieves are likely to have been “whacked.” It paints an intriguing picture of the theft of art for which the curators are still offering up a $10 million reward. It’s no wonder the subject caught the eye of Colin and Nick Barnicle, formerly known for their sports projects including UFC 25 Years in Short, The Glove and Glory Days, who make their first foray into true crime with This is a Robbery.

Here is a synopsis to This is a Robbery:

500 million dollars worth of missing art. A 10 million dollar reward for whoever finds it. It’s your turn to enter the mystery. 30 years ago, two thieves brazenly stole millions of dollars worth of art from Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. Where the art is now remains a mystery. Today, investigators reviewing the cold case attempt to recover the missing works, unmask the perpetrators and solve the biggest art heist in history.

This is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist premieres on Netflix on April 7, 2021.