On the June 13, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by managing editor Jacob Hall and weekend editor Brad Oman to discuss their recent adventures to theme parks. Peter visited Universal’s Islands of Adventure to experience the new Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure rollercoaster in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, while Jacob visited Orlando’s Walt Disney World to experience Pandora and Toy Story Land on a trip for the Toy Story 4 junket, and Brad got a chance to step into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland while he was visiting Los Angeles.

Opening Banter: Peter has returned, and is very tired. Peter, Ben and Jacob were all in Florida in the period of five days and didn’t see each other.

In Our Feature Presentation:

Peter experienced the new Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure rollercoaster in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal’s Islands of Adventure In Orlando Florida. Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure ( watch Peter’s vlog from the event on the Ordinary Adventures youtube page or read about it here ) Big Fire , a new open fire concept at Citywalk Stayed at the Aventura , the Universal hotel of the future Got a preview of Universal’s Endless Summer Resort , the first value resort at Universal Orlando, a game changer.

Jacob visited Walt Disney World for the Toy Story 4 junket, and revisited old favorite rides and experienced new lands including Pandora: The World of Avatar and Toy Story Land . The New Stuff Pandora Toy Story Land Mine Train Frozen Ever After The Old Favorites What is Disney World like solo? How different do the parks feel now? Tips for future visitors!

Brad was in Los Angeles for the Ghostbusters fan festival and got an opportunity to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland. Thank Peter’s castmember friend Nate for making it possible. Batuu Building a lightsaber Smuggler’s Run The food The shops: what did you buy?



