With the caveat that online petitions rarely have any impact, here’s a theme-park-related one that’s at least mildly intriguing. If you’ve visited Walt Disney World lately, you may have noticed a number of automated PhotoPass stations, where you can get a cool photo at a perfect location, but without the presence of a human photographer. Well, some folks aren’t pleased about that, and have created this petition to implore Disney to bring back the human photographers. One user went to the trouble of comparing different photos, as taken by the automated camera versus a real person. It’s hard to argue that the real-person photos look better, but again, petitions are rarely going to impact change. So…we’ll see.

Even at a place like Disney, layoffs happen. At Walt Disney World, there have reportedly been a few layoffs among managerial and executive staff, just before the end of the company’s fiscal year on September 30. The good news here – if there can be good news in a story about layoffs – is that these cuts aren’t impacting frontline staff or hourly Cast Members. Instead, the layoffs are apparently focused on salaried managers and high-level executives, as perhaps a symptom of financial bloat.

Moving onto nicer Walt Disney World news, my absolute favorite hotel area at the resort is Port Orleans. The way the two hotels in Port Orleans evoke the Deep South and the French Quarter is both wonderfully atmospheric and soothing. So I’m always happy to see Port Orleans in theme park news, especially when it’s good news like this. Port Orleans-French Quarter is getting some pumpkin spice beignets for the fall season, and their Scat Cat’s Club will have some great live jazz music five nights a week. If you’re at Port Orleans this fall, do yourself a favor and bask in the music and atmosphere.

For our last two stories, we’ll stick with the Disney parks, but only those in Asia. First up, it’s Tokyo Disneyland. As you may know, Tokyo Disneyland is getting an expansion of its Fantasyland area, and the makeover will be complete on April 15 of next year. This opening date will coincide with the arrival of new attractions and areas themed to Big Hero 6, Beauty and the Beast, and Minnie Mouse. The middle of those three, leading to an attraction called Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast, is most compelling because it’s a trackless dark ride all about the story of Belle and the Beast. Trackless rides are slowly making their way to the States, so it’ll be interesting to see what this one looks like in the event that it ever arrives Stateside.

Also at Tokyo DisneySea, they’re already beginning to celebrate the Christmas season. And that, of course, means that they’re celebrating with food. It wouldn’t be a Theme Park Bits column without at least one entry meant to get your stomach rumbling, and this one won’t be any different. The current information suggests you can get everything from chocolate churros to chicken rolls to a New York Deli Special (with camembert and honey mustard chicken). Considering the design and plating of these dishes, the prices are pretty reasonable, so you might be pleased with your choices if you’re in Tokyo DisneySea this holiday season.