In the past few years, Netflix has almost single-handedly brought back the romantic-comedy. But with the return of many sweet, feel-good rom-coms, a few middling ones will inevitably come along for the ride.

The Wrong Missy, which stars David Spade as a middle-aged man who accidentally takes the wrong girl on a getaway trip to Hawaii, feels like a rom-com left over from the early 2000s, complete with an outlandish performance by an actress who deserves better, and a cameo by Rob Schneider. Watch The Wrong Missy trailer below.

The Wrong Missy Trailer

Spade stars in The Wrong Missy as a middle-aged man who meets the girl of his dreams, Missy (Molly Sims), and takes the leap to invite her on a work getaway to Hawaii. But plot twist! He accidentally texted another Missy (Lauren Lapkus), an unhinged blind date who he had been trying to avoid. She’s loud, she’s abrasive, and a little obsessive, which of course means she’s the date from hell, right?

No, you’re not reading the summary of a raunchy rom-com that bombed in 2001, but one for an upcoming Netflix movie that was somehow not one of many films made under the deal with Adam Sandler and Netflix. This, despite The Wrong Missy starring one of Sandler’s best buds David Spade and being set in Sandler’s favorite location, Hawaii. But other celebrities get to cash a big Netflix paycheck for a glorified vacation too, and Spade seems to be happy to be doing that with The Wrong Missy. With a premise as creaky as this, what else could it be?

Here is the synopsis for The Wrong Missy:

When Tim Morris meets his dream girl and their relationship quickly escalates through texts, he throws caution to the wind and invites her to his company’s corporate retreat on an island resort… However, when a past blind date from hell shows up at the airport for the weekend getaway instead, he learns too late that he’s been texting “The Wrong Missy”.

The Wrong Missy hits Netflix on May 13, 2020.