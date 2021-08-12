Florence Pugh, who has quickly become one of those actresses we want to see in everything, has yet another new project on the way. It’s The Wonder, a Netflix movie helmed by Disobedience filmmaker Sebastián Lelio. The Netflix psychological thriller, which is currently in production in Ireland, is based on the book of the same name by Emma Donoghue. A first look image from the film, which has Pugh looking very similar to her character in Lady Macbeth, is waiting for you below.

It’s Florence Pugh’s world and we’re just living in it. Pugh is consistently great in everything, and now she has that big Marvel clout to boot. But that doesn’t mean she’s sticking with blockbusters. She’s already in production on The Wonder, a Netflix movie set in the 19th century.

The first look image above features Pugh looking chill in a cemetery, and looking chill in a cemetery is a big turn-on for me, so thank you, The Wonder. As I mentioned above, Pugh’s look here – from her hair color to her costume’s clothing – is mighty similar to how she appeared in Lady Macbeth, the 2016 movie that made many people sit up and take notice of her for the first time. Here’s an image for reference.

Per Variety, The Wonder is a “psychological thriller inspired by the 19th century-phenomenon of the ‘fasting girls,’ it follows 11-year-old Anna O’Donnell, who stops eating but remains miraculously alive and well, and an English nurse Lib Wright (Pugh), who is brought to her tiny village to observe. Tourists and pilgrims amass to witness the girl who is said to have survived without food for months.”

I’ve never heard of “fasting girls” before so I looked it up, and here’s the deal (via Wikipedia): “A fasting girl was one of a number of young Victorian era girls, usually pre-adolescent, who claimed to be able to survive over indefinitely long periods of time without consuming any food or other nourishment. In addition to refusing food, fasting girls claimed to have special religious or magical powers.”

For even more info, here’s the synopsis of the book that inspired the film:

An English nurse is brought to a small Irish village to observe what appears to be a miracle — a girl said to have survived without food for month — and soon finds herself fighting to save the child’s life. Tourists flock to the cabin of eleven-year-old Anna O’Donnell, who believes herself to be living off manna from heaven, and a journalist is sent to cover the sensation. Lib Wright, a veteran of Florence Nightingale’s Crimean campaign, is hired to keep watch over the girl.

The synopsis also describes the book as “a tale of two strangers who transform each other’s lives, a powerful psychological thriller, and a story of love pitted against evil.”

In addition to Pugh, the cast includes Tom Burke, Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Toby Jones, Dermot Crowley, Brían F. O’Byrne, and Ciaran Hinds. Emma Donoghue, who wrote the book, wrote the screenplay with director Sebastián Lelio and Alice Birch.