Hagrid’s motorbike is getting increasingly crowded with every week. Fulfilling their promise of unveiling new creatures for the upcoming Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure ride at The Wizarding World in Universal Orlando, the resort released even more images of magical creatures that include a regal centaur, mischevious Cornish pixies, and the never before seen onscreen Blast-Ended Skrewt. See the first look at the new Hagrid ride creatures below

Hagrid Ride Creatures First Looks

The Universal Orlando blog debuted new looks at the Blast-Ended Skrewt, a centaur, a Cornish Pixie, and the Devil’s Snare, the latter of which isn’t exactly a creature but may as well be from its dangerous suffocating properties.

Harry Potter book readers may be familiar with the Blast-Ended Skrewt, which was frequently mentioned as being a minor nuisance to Hagrid but an outright danger to students when he brought them into his Care of Magical Creatures classes. But we never knew what they looked like outside of our imagination until now. I’ve got to say, it’s not at all what I was expecting (for some reason I was imagining something that looked like a Paras Pokemon because of the fond way that Hagrid described them), but this Blast-Ended Skrewt as it appears on Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure ride, looks outright grotesque. Bottom heavy, measuring 8 feet long and wielding a 10-foot tail that has a massive stinger, the Blast-Ended Skrewt is not the cute creature that Hagrid describes (though then again, none are), but a dangerous monster that can blast you with fire from its rear end during the ride. And apparently it has a “powerful” signature odor too! What a joy.

The other three “creatures” you’ll probably recognize from the movies: a centaur wielding a bow and arrow, a Cornish pixie wreaking havoc on the Weasley’s car, and the Devil’s Snare lying in wait to choke the living lights out of you. It’s impressive how much detail Universal is putting into this ride, which looks to be one of the most immersive Wizarding World experiences thanks to its use of practical effects.

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Ride opens June 13, 2019 in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.