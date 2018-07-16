Ever watched The Wizard of Oz and thought: this could be better if it was told entirely from the perspective of Dorothy’s dog, Toto? Well you’re in luck because Warner Bros. is developing an animated film based on Michael Morpurgo‘s children’s book Toto: The Dog-Gone Amazing Story of the Wizard of Oz. Because let’s be honest, we could all do with some more good dogs in our lives.

Warner Bros. is developing a Wizard of Oz animated film that will retell the classic 1939 film from the perspective of Toto, the Cairn terrier who accompanied Judy Garland’s Dorothy on a whirlwind trip through the fantastical land of Oz. Titled Toto, the animated film will be penned by Mark Burton (Early Man, Shaun the Sheep, Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit).

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the film, which is still in pre-production.

It’s unknown if the animated film will be drawn in the style of Emma Chichester Clark’s illustrations for the children’s book, but it will feature a talking Toto. No director has yet been attached to the film.

Here is the synopsis for Morpurgo’s children’s book, Toto: The Dog-Gone Amazing Story of the Wizard of Oz: