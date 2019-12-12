The Witcher is a week away from working his magic on us all, which means its time for one final trailer. Henry Cavill stars in the new Netflix series based on the fantasy book series of the same name, and it’s pretty clear the streaming service is hoping that this becomes their Game of Thrones. This is certainly the biggest trailer yet, emphasizing scale, special effects, and lots of shots of Henry Cavill looking very, very serious. Watch the final The Witcher trailer below.

The Witcher Trailer

In The Witcher, “Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.” Henry Cavill plays Geralt, leading a cast that includes Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Jodhi May, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, Adam Levy, MyAnna Buring, Mimi Ndiweni, Therica Wilson-Read, and Emma Appleton.

Netflix is hoping to strike fantasy series gold here, and they just might succeed. The fantasy books (and video games) that inspired the show are wildly popular, and that popularity might transfer over to the series. Then there are the newcomers, who have never read a Witcher book or played a single Witcher game, yet who might still be drawn into this world based on the footage on display.

Showrunner Lauren Hissrich previously revealed that there are seven seasons of the show already mapped-out, stating: “I’ve [mapped out stories] for seven seasons. Right now it’s just about, ‘how do you set up stories that really capture audiences for years at a time?’ The worst thing we could do is put all of our energies just into season one, and not be thinking about where these characters can grow to.”

Will the series make it through seven seasons? We’ll see. Netflix rarely lets their original shows run that long, but there’s a first time for everything.

The Witcher arrives on December 20, 2019.