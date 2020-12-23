The Witcher has no shortage of gruesome monsters or gruesome violence, but the second season of the hit Netflix fantasy series appears to offer up something that Geralt (Henry Cavill) has never seen before. Netflix has released a teaser image of a script page from The Witcher season 2, describing a scene that perhaps introduces a new monster and a dangerous mystery for Geralt.

The Witcher season 2 brings back Cavill as Geralt, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, some time after the events of the season 1 finale, which saw all the (somewhat confusing) timelines converge with the meeting of Geralt and Ciri, his new ward after her family was dethroned and killed. The season will follow Geralt and Ciri as they return to Geralt’s home at Kaer Morehn and begin Ciri’s combat and magical training.

But in The Witcher script page released by Netflix, Ciri is nowhere to be found, and Geralt is back on his own again, hunting monsters as per usual. But there appears to be something bothering the witcher as he witnesses the violent killing of a merchant and his wife at the hands of an unseen monster, causing the merchant’s wife Meena (played by cast newcomer Lesley Ewen) to flee to a mansion, screaming for help. It’s par for the course in the life of a witcher, but what’s unusual about this scene (which features plenty of the “flesh tearing” and “bones crackling” you’d expect from The Witcher) is the puzzling voice-over from Geralt, which sounds like he’s speaking to someone — or something — that may be following him.

This page from the Witcher Season 2 script shows the next season isn't holding back. pic.twitter.com/O2ucSltlls — NX (@NXOnNetflix) December 22, 2020

What could it mean? What could be so terrible that it might make Geralt afraid? We’ll have to find out when The Witcher returns on Netflix, which is expected to be sometime in 2021. Though that may change, depending on the COVID-related delays and injury-related hiccups that the production has undergone.

Also joining Cavill, Allan, and Chalotra are season 2 newcomers Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, and recent graduate Mecia Simson as Francesca.