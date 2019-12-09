Henry Cavill, Henry Cavill’s wig, and Henry Cavill’s abs all star in The Witcher, Netflix’s new show based on the fantasy book series of the same name. The show drops on the streaming service this month, and ahead of its release, some new featurettes have arrived to introduce us to some of The Witcher characters. Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia is front and center, but you’ll also see videos for Yennefer of Vengerberg, played by Anya Chalotra, and Princess Cirilla, played by Freya Allan.

The Witcher Characters – Geralt of Rivia

Say hello to Geralt of Rivia, the titular Witcher of The Witcher. As Henry Cavill explains in the video above, a Witcher is a “mutant, and their particular trade is monster hunting.” I think we can all relate to that on some level, right? Cavill goes on to say that his character is universally hated by pretty much every character who exists in the show’s world, but deep down, he’s a good guy.

The Witcher Characters – Yennefer of Vengerberg

Here, Anya Chalotra talks about how her character, Yennefer of Vangerberg, is in a constant battle with herself due to a tragic childhood. Her father sold her off when she was young, but she’s risen to become powerful. Which means there are lots of shots of her shooting lighting out of her hands, and her eyes glowing a weird blue color.

The Witcher Characters – Princess Cirilla

Finally, here’s Freya Allan’s Princess Cirilla. The character is described as “loyal to the people she loves”, but she has also had a sheltered life as a princess. At the same time, she’s relentless and stubborn. And suddenly, she’s dropped into a brutal world. I’m getting some serious Arya Stark vibes here, and I’m sure Netflix is fine with that, since they clearly want The Witcher to be their Game of Thrones.

In The Witcher, “Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The series debuts on Netflix December 20.