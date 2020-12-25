It turns out one of the most precious treasures on the Continent is Geralt of Rivia’s smile. So it’s a little unnerving to see Henry Cavill flashing those pearly whites so often in the blooper reel for The Witcher, which Netflix released this week. But, having been deprived of Geralt’s smile for so long (do we actually ever see him smile, or do anything more than smirk?) it’s like rain after a drought. Watch The Witcher bloopers below.

The Witcher Bloopers

Netflix is getting good at keeping its fans sated while its beloved shows go on hiatus — and fans of The Witcher are certainly thirsty for new updates from the action fantasy show and of its hunky lead, played by Cavill. Filming for The Witcher season 2 is currently ongoing, barring the occasional COVID-19 delay, but it will still be more than a year since the series debuted its first season on the streaming service back in December 2019. But, as if to say, “here, have some content!” Netflix has released a season 1 blooper reel, showing Cavill and the cast goofing off between takes, and a horse ruining a shot by pooping. There’s also a shot of Cavill all oiled up like a “sexy greased pig” for all you horndogs out there.

Cavill (Mission Impossible – Fallout, Man of Steel) stars in The Witcher as Geralt of Rivia, alongside Anya Chalotra as Yennefer and Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as everyone’s favorite bard Jaskier.

In addition to returning cast members, the show is bringing a host of new faces to face off against Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher season 2. The cast for season 2 includes Game of Thrones alum Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, and recent graduate Mecia Simson as Francesca.

The Witcher Season 2 is expected to premiere on Netflix sometime in 2021, though it may end up being later considering the frequent coronavirus production delays.